State officials are celebrating resolution of a "ghost ownership" investigation into a marijuana farm that submitted fraudulent information in its license renewal application to the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority.

An administrative law judge's ruling last week clears the way for OMMA to remove the business from Oklahoma's medical marijuana industry, according to a news release stating "more wins are likely on the way."

At least 75% of every medical marijuana business must be owned by an Oklahoma resident or residents, according to OMMA rules and state statute. The judge's ruling found a cultivation licensee in Sayre, Sun Light Farm, submitted documentation identifying an Oklahoma resident who "is not the real owner — a practice sometimes known as straw ownership or ghost ownership."

In the Tuesday news release, OMMA and state officials called the ruling "a significant victory in the ongoing fight to eliminate bad actors in Oklahoma’s cannabis industry."

The Sun Light Farm fraud was OMMA's first opportunity to take on a case of suspected straw ownership since becoming an independent state agency Nov. 1, Director Adria Berry said in the release.

“This is a preview of what’s coming from OMMA as we continue to build our legal and investigative teams and capabilities. ... This was a clear case of fraudulent ownership where non-Oklahoma residents tried to illegally work their way into our state," Berry said.

More than 70 business license applications are under review for suspected fraudulent ownership documentation, according to OMMA investigators. Some of the cases involve new applicants who submitted late last summer, just before a two-year moratorium went into effect on new grower, processor and dispensary licenses.

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond said his office is working law enforcement agencies to help restore order, saying "medical marijuana has been a Trojan horse for organized criminals."

As many as half of the state's 6,000-plus licensed marijuana grow operations could be illegal, according to Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs Control estimates.

State lawmakers have also been making efforts to support law enforcement related to illegal marijuana operations, Drummond said in a news release pointing at several pending bills.

House Bill 2095 would allow for unannounced on-site inspections by the AG's Office, as well as extend the moratorium on grow licenses until 2026. Senate Bill 806 would tighten OMMA license transfers, as well as prohibit multiple same-category licenses from being registered under one address.

"More potential referrals for investigation are in the pipeline as OMMA scrutinizes every application," Berry said. "We’re just getting started."

Investigators have access to an automated analysis of the state's seed-to-sale inventory tracking system, which authorities say can also help identify bad actors.

“I look forward to many more wins like this one as we work to crack down hard on illegal operations," Gov. Kevin Stitt said in a statement. "Drug cartels, organized crime and foreign nationals working for the Chinese Communist Party have no place in Oklahoma, and we will continue to do everything we can to bring these bad actors to justice.”

10 things that are still illegal under Oklahoma's medical marijuana laws Can't get a prescription for marijuana Can't use marijuana in the workplace or be impaired on the job Can't transport marijuana across state lines Can't get a doctor's recommendation inside a dispensary Can't try the product while shopping Can't smoke marijuana where tobacco also prohibited Can't give marijuana away Can't drive while impaired on marijuana Can't possess an excessive amount of marijuana Can't smoke where you're told not to