OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Supreme Court was asked Friday to toss out a recently enacted law that raised licensing fees for those in the medical marijuana business.

Jed Green, founder of Oklahomans for Responsible Cannabis Action, and three companies filed suit against the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority, asking the court to find House Bill 2179 unconstitutional. The companies include a grower, dispensary and processor.

Gov. Kevin Stitt signed the measure on May 26, 2022. It took effect June 1.

The suit alleges the measure is a revenue raising bill that should have passed the Legislature by a super majority based on the provisions of the 1992 State Question 640, a constitutional amendment.

It passed the Senate with the three-fourths requirement but fell short of that threshold in the House, the suit alleges.

It also alleges the measure was enacted one day before the Legislature adjourned, in violation of requirement that revenue raising measures be enacted prior to the last five days of the session.

“The Legislature’s hike in the fee structure represents an extraordinary leap in the amount of revenue that the State will collect through medical marijuana business licensing,” the suit alleges.

The suit alleges that although the bill refers to the funds as fees, they are in fact taxes. The OMMA already receives 7% excise tax on retail sales of marijuana, the suit said.

"Our challenge to HB 2179 is about more than cannabis," Green said in a statement Friday. "This is a constitutional question that affects every Oklahoma taxpayer. We are respectfully requesting that the court consider our plea."

The suit also alleges the measure violates the constitutional prohibition against special laws.

“Grower, processor, dispensary and testing laboratory licenses are a class of medical marijuana business licenses,” the suit alleges. “But HB 2179 does not operate uniformly across that class of licenses. The measure creates a tiered licensing system and fee-tax schedule against growers and processors, but not against dispensaries and testing labs. This is discriminatory.”

The suit alleges the petitioners stand to suffer economic harm with the increased fees.

“The measure’s impact on Petitioners is direct, immediate and substantial,” the suit alleges.

The suit seeks to have the bill declared unconstitutional and void and bar its enforcement.

"Our medical marijuana program has been revenue-positive since day one," Green said. "It has contributed hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue the last five years. The license fee increases on our industry are not needed to support regulation."

10 things that are still illegal under Oklahoma's medical marijuana laws Can’t get a prescription for marijuana Can’t use marijuana in the workplace or be impaired on the job Can’t transport marijuana across state lines Can't get a doctor's recommendation inside a dispensary Can't try the product while shopping Can’t smoke marijuana where tobacco also prohibited Can't give marijuana away Can’t drive while impaired on marijuana Can’t possess an excessive amount of marijuana Can't smoke where you're told not to Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now