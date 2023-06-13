A difference of opinion on medical marijuana licensing fees led to Gov. Kevin Stitt's veto of a far-ranging medical marijuana bill late last week, the bill's House sponsor said Monday.

Senate Bill 437, which passed the House 72-20 on the last day of the regular session, includes provisions on packaging, prescribing to minors and and financial disclosure. State Rep. T.J. Marti, R-Broken Arrow, said another provision — delaying already enacted sharply higher fees for grow licenses — is what he believes triggered the veto.

For several years, Stitt has advocated for higher licensing fees as a way to attack growers using medical marijuana licenses as cover for black market operations. Marti, though, believes that raising the fees will have the opposite effect.

"I know guys in the business who are trying to do things the right way, and they're really struggling," Marti said. "The ones who are selling their product for $6,000 a pound (out of state), they're the ones who can afford the higher fees, and they're the ones we're trying to get rid of."

Stitt's veto message for SB 427 was not specific about which provisions he did not like.

"Contained within the Bill are a variety of policy changes to the program that, on their own, would have my full support," he wrote. "Unfortunately, the Bill would also roll back progress we have made as a state to address illegal marijuana grow operations and bad actors within the industry. As illegal grow operations and bad actors continue to be the primary issue facing the industry, it is unwise to repeal changes designed to curb their participation in the market in exchange for improvements to other areas of the state's program."

A request to the Governor's Office for clarification did not receive a response on Monday.

Marti said he is particularly frustrated because, under House rules, none of the issues included in HB 437 can be considered next session unless Stitt's video is overriden.

"I'm feeling frustrated," he said.

The fee increases in question were enacted last year to go into effect this year. SB 437 would have postponed the effective date until Nov. 1, 2025.

Grow licenses are currently $2,500, but under the new structure they will rise on a graduated scale to upwards of $50,000 for grow operations with more than 100,000 square feet of indoor "canopy" or 50 outdoor acres.

Some lawmakers have complained that out of zeal to control illegal operations, the state is instead squeezing out small owners who are trying to run lawful businesses.

One bill that did not even make it to the governor's desk would have required the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority to rebid its contract for the "seed-to-sale" tracking system cannabis businesses must use.

Business owners have complained to legislators that the current system is too expensive and does not work properly.

The Legislature passed and Stitt signed several enforcement measures, including ones targeting foreign land ownership and giving state officials more authority to close medical marijuana businesses and revoke their licenses.

