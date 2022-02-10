Legislative report recommends moratorium on medical marijuana licenses

The intent was to allow small entrepreneurs access to the industry, but law enforcement agencies say that over the past two years it's contributed to an influx of criminal organizations with national and even international ties and has overwhelmed state and local authorities.

"Since last April our agency has shut down more than 90 farms," said the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics' Mark Woodward. "Most of these are bigger parts of much bigger investigations."

Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority Executive Director Adria Berry said a northeastern Oklahoma county assessor was threatened with a shotgun while trying to inspect one facility for tax purposes and had to be assisted by armed OMMA agents.

The LOFT report, citing Oklahoma Tax Commission information, said 40% of medical marijuana businesses have not been remitting taxes. But even that figure is subject to the lack of reliable data cited by LOFT because an unknown portion of that 40% has either stopped operations or never began.

State Sen. Frank Simpson, R-Ardmore, asked Berry if she felt like "someone chasing a horse after it's already out of the barn."