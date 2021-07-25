Legal cannabis industry funds more enforcement efforts as criminals 'make us look bad'

"If the person providing the proper documentation for the 75% provides the information that they are the 75% owner and shows residency in Oklahoma for the last two years," Watkins said as an example, "it becomes extremely difficult to try to determine if that documentation is not correct when everything appears to be in full compliance with Oklahoma law."

Investigations of an administrative or even criminal nature may begin with a review of licensing documentation. For example, OMMA's publicly available list of dispensaries reveals the same email address, which is tied to a law firm, appears on 95 different business entries. Meanwhile, the same person's name appears in the OBNDD's database on records for 11 medical marijuana businesses.

'Things that need to be fixed'

For Pauls Valley-based growers Reid Colley and Joe Hendrix, it's clear Oklahoma's medical program would require government agencies to adapt. They said they were pleased to learn OMMA and OBNDD are formalizing an agreement, pointing out Oklahoma's medical industry is also still adjusting three years later.

"But the problem is when you dump this workload on politicians where their goal might not be about thinking of developing a medical program,” Colley said. “So you get a lot of things that need to be fixed."