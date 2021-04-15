Lawsuit filed over state's medical marijuana 'seed-to-sale' tracking system

A Tulsa-based attorney filed suit Thursday on behalf of an Okmulgee County medical cannabis business in hopes of pausing use of the state’s “seed-to-sale” tracking system, alleging that the state’s chosen vendor charges unreasonable fees that could lead to increased prices for patients.
Ron Durbin II, the attorney, and Beau Zoellner, who operates a processing site in Okmulgee County for the Dr. Z Leaf business chain, allege that the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority allowed a monopoly when it selected Florida-based Metrc as its seed-to-sale tracking provider last year.
Seed-to-sale tracking is a term that generally refers to the practice of electronically documenting progress from the day a cannabis seed is planted to when whatever it yields is sold.
“The OMMA has essentially forced Oklahoma patients and Oklahoma businesses to send $15 million from the state of Oklahoma to this Florida company all because they’ve given Metrc a monopoly,” Durbin said during a press conference.
The lawsuit in Okmulgee County District Court is a potential class-action on behalf of what Durbin said are more than 10,000 cannabis business owners who could pay up to that amount annually in an effort to comply with Metrc’s rules amid a gap in the OMMA’s compliance enforcement efforts.
Zoellner said he’s already established a good working relationship with another seed-to-sale tracking service provider. He contends that the prices Metrc charges for the same services — plus the company’s requirement of purchasing radio-frequency identification tags — could force Dr. Z Leaf to raise prices by between 10% and 15%.
Metrc provided similar services for more than a dozen other states before signing a contract with Oklahoma, which Durbin alleged gives the company a monopoly in that industry in the state.
“I am trying to give the best product at the best price,” Zoellner said of his decision to be a plaintiff in the case. “And when you start messing with that … and start trying to add all this extra work just to get another pocketbook in another state lined with money that we’re working hard for — that’s what really got me worked up.”
The complaint argues that the Legislature did not mandate that dispensaries use a seed-to-sale tracking system from a specific vendor and did not expressly direct the use of RFID tags to keep track of inventory and sales. It states that businesses are supposed to pay Metrc $40 per month and 45 cents per plant RFID tag, as well as 25 cents per package RFID tag.
“Nothing in Oklahoma law authorizes the OMMA to pass any costs related to the seed-to-sale system selected by (the Oklahoma State Department of Health/Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority) on to any medical marijuana business,” the complaint states.
A copy of the state’s contract with Metrc, which is an exhibit in the lawsuit, indicates that the OMMA is set to pay the company $5,000 for the first year of its 10-year contract and $40,000 annually for subsequent years.
The OMMA generally does not offer comment on pending litigation, and records do not show that the OMMA had been served with the complaint as of Thursday evening.
The OMMA and Metrc hosted a virtual meeting with journalists ahead of the planned implementation and offered training for businesses on how the platform works and what costs could be incurred.
But Durbin referred in the suit to a portion of House Bill 2612, which became law in 2019, that he said gave businesses the choice of using a tracking system the state provides or integrating their own system with whatever the OMMA uses.
Metrc estimated that licensees would pay an average of $705 per year for plant and product RFID tags, according to the complaint. However, Durbin wrote in the lawsuit that he believed that amount was “incredibly conservative” due to the volume of product made and sold in the state’s thousands of dispensaries in business.
Zoellner said the monthly inventory and sale reports businesses are required to submit to the OMMA already contain significant data the agency could use, but Durbin said the OMMA rarely, if ever, provides feedback on those reports to business owners.
The OMMA has said the tracking information Metrc provides will fulfill licensees’ monthly reporting requirements beginning in May.
Both said they support efforts to reduce product diversion, but they said they would prefer that the state work with an Oklahoma-based company on such efforts rather than send money to an out-of-state provider.
The complaint additionally argues that the State Health Department breached administrative procedure obligations by choosing Metrc without adequate community input and seeks more information on how state officials have allocated tax revenue collected from legal cannabis sales.
Durbin said he will seek a hearing in the case within the next 10 days.
“The OMMA has bypassed that entire (administrative) process, and instead of adopting regulations to govern this billion-dollar state industry — that’s billion dollars annually state industry — the OMMA has instead turned to regulation by press release,” Durbin said.