Lawsuit filed over state's medical marijuana 'seed-to-sale' tracking system

Metrc provided similar services for more than a dozen other states before signing a contract with Oklahoma, which Durbin alleged gives the company a monopoly in that industry in the state.

“I am trying to give the best product at the best price,” Zoellner said of his decision to be a plaintiff in the case. “And when you start messing with that … and start trying to add all this extra work just to get another pocketbook in another state lined with money that we’re working hard for — that’s what really got me worked up.”

The complaint argues that the Legislature did not mandate that dispensaries use a seed-to-sale tracking system from a specific vendor and did not expressly direct the use of RFID tags to keep track of inventory and sales. It states that businesses are supposed to pay Metrc $40 per month and 45 cents per plant RFID tag, as well as 25 cents per package RFID tag.

“Nothing in Oklahoma law authorizes the OMMA to pass any costs related to the seed-to-sale system selected by (the Oklahoma State Department of Health/Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority) on to any medical marijuana business,” the complaint states.