Lawmaker wants hiatus on medical marijuana licenses for Oklahoma businesses
Lawmaker wants hiatus on medical marijuana licenses for Oklahoma businesses

Law enforcement in Oklahoma's marijuana industry could change drastically in 2022. Here's why.

New legislation proposes that the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority pause issuing commercial medical marijuana licenses as the agency addresses compliance concerns.

State Rep. Rusty Cornwell, R-Vinita, has filed House Bill 3208, which would allow OMMA to implement a moratorium on licenses as agency officials deem necessary.

Cornwell

“Since 2018, Oklahoma has seen a huge number of commercial medical marijuana grows and facilities flooding into our communities,” Cornwell said. “In the initial rush to roll out a system for granting commercial licenses, we’ve failed to enforce their compliance with state law.

“House Bill 3208 would temporarily pause the issuance of commercial licenses so that we can confirm current operations are complying with the law.”

Currently the OMMA has no legal authority to perform business inspections before issuing a license, something the agency’s director has said she’s asking lawmakers to change.

Cornwell’s bill, as proposed, also would prohibit the transfer of licenses or selling of facilities if the existing license or facility has a current violation.

HB 3208 is available for consideration in the upcoming legislative session, which begins Feb. 7. With several concerns about medical marijuana prompting bills this year, it’s likely that not all proposed legislation will be heard in committee.

Tips about illegal marijuana operations are making their way to lawmakers, as well as news of raids finding grow-operation workers in poor conditions. With more inspections and the implementation of a seed-to-sale tracking system that currently is tied up in district court, those concerns could be alleviated.

Framed by State Question 788, passed overwhelmingly by state voters three years ago, Oklahoma’s medical marijuana laws tried to favor small, local operators by limiting out-of-state ownership stakes, setting license fees low and putting no cap on the number of business licenses that could be issued.

ashley.jones@tulsaworld.com

