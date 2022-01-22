Lawmaker wants hiatus on medical marijuana licenses for Oklahoma businesses

New legislation proposes that the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority pause issuing commercial medical marijuana licenses as the agency addresses compliance concerns.

State Rep. Rusty Cornwell, R-Vinita, has filed House Bill 3208, which would allow OMMA to implement a moratorium on licenses as agency officials deem necessary.

“Since 2018, Oklahoma has seen a huge number of commercial medical marijuana grows and facilities flooding into our communities,” Cornwell said. “In the initial rush to roll out a system for granting commercial licenses, we’ve failed to enforce their compliance with state law.

“House Bill 3208 would temporarily pause the issuance of commercial licenses so that we can confirm current operations are complying with the law.”

Currently the OMMA has no legal authority to perform business inspections before issuing a license, something the agency’s director has said she’s asking lawmakers to change.