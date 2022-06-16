Law firm partners charged with conspiracy involving medical marijuana licenses

OKLAHOMA CITY — Two law firm partners with an office in Tulsa were charged Thursday in connection with facilitating illegal medical marijuana-growing operations.

Logan Michael Jones and Eric Brandon Brown are each charged with:

• One count of conspiracy to cultivate a controlled dangerous substance.

• Six counts of offering false or forged instruments for recordation.

• Three counts of cultivation of a controlled dangerous substance.

• One count of pattern of criminal offense.

A woman who answered the phone at the Tulsa office said Jones and Brown were unavailable and that the office did not have a comment at this time.

A multicounty grand jury indicted the two nearly a year after a former secretary of the Jones Brown law firm alleged in a lawsuit that her former employers effectively made her a “ghost owner.”

The charges in Garvin County District Court, announced Thursday by Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor, align with allegations that the Jones Brown firm offered an illegal service to clients.

The service: Providing people to “stand-in as lawful Oklahoma residents to meet the residency requirements for any applicant who cannot meet the 75% residency requirement” written into State Question 788, through which voters legalized medical marijuana in Oklahoma.

The investigation, initiated by the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs Control, revealed that Jones and Brown directed medical marijuana businesses to sign consulting agreements with Jones Brown’s employees to act as “ghost owners” of the medical marijuana operation, O’Connor said.

State law requires that an entity to be licensed be at least 75% owned by an Oklahoma resident. If an individual is going to get the license, the person must be an Oklahoma resident, O’Connor said.

The consulting agreements called for clients to pay $3,000 per license to the law firm for the firm to provide the consultant to serve as the Oklahoma resident. More than 400 marijuana-growing operations in the state listed the Jones Brown law firm employees as the 75% owners, O’Connor said.

“These charges brought today should send a loud and clear message to anyone engaging in criminal operations in Oklahoma that we will find you and we will prosecute you,” he said.

The attorney general said he suspects that the matter will be referred to the Oklahoma Bar Association, which can make recommendations concerning law licenses.

Donnie Anderson, Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs Control executive director, said the investigation began about 14 months ago.

International and national organizations have come to Oklahoma and set up shop to exploit the law, he said.

“We have hundreds of cases going on as we speak,” Anderson said.

O’Connor said it has been estimated that Oklahoma illegally exports more than 80% of the marijuana that is grown in state. Oklahoma is now the No. 1 supplier of marijuana in the United States, he said.

“That gives you an idea of the scope of the problem,” O’Connor added.

Anderson said rural Oklahoma and legitimate business people have had it with the illegal growers.

“Our biggest information source (for illegal activity) comes from our legitimate owners, our legitimate market, because it is driving this market into the ground,” Anderson said. “It is killing the legitimate market is what it is doing.”

Featured video: Foreign investors, crime among concerns as cannabis booms in rural Oklahoma

