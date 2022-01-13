Law enforcement in Oklahoma's marijuana industry could change drastically in 2022. Here's why.

OKLAHOMA CITY — One of the biggest challenges Oklahoma faced with its nascent medical marijuana industry in 2021 was enforcement.

It was a both a law problem and a human problem. The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority had limits on how it could enforce the rules. And even if it had that power, the agency didn't have enough inspectors to visit every cannabis business.

The OMMA is closer to realizing its staffing goals in 2022, however.

The Legislature gave the agency stronger authority to shut down noncompliant businesses and beefed up funding to increase staffing levels. OMMA Director Adria Berry said staffing has grown by about 75% since May and that it now has 171 employees.

Of that number, 67 work in the division that ensures that businesses comply with the law.

"We do still have hiring to do," Berry said. "We're looking at at least 30 more compliance inspectors, and then we'll reevaluate once we get to that number and see how many more we need."

Whittling down businesses as numbers grew out of control