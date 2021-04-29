Implementation deadline for state's marijuana seed-to-sale tracking program pushed to summer amid court battle

Special Judge Pandee Ramirez authorized the order during a brief in-chambers hearing and said she would hear more information in the case June 29. Okmulgee County sheriff's deputies told media and at least 100 spectators to wait outside, saying COVID-19 safety rules limit in-person attendance in court to attorneys and clients.

The order states that the OMMA will not require businesses to integrate with Metrc as long as the order is in effect but that businesses must still submit their monthly compliance reports. It also says the OMMA will not require businesses to purchase any products from Metrc, including its plant and product tags, until the order is rescinded or expires.

However, the order does not bar business owners from using Metrc's platform voluntarily if they choose.

Durbin and Zoellner's lawsuit argues that Metrc, if allowed to proceed, would get roughly $15 million from monthly service fees and from the sale of product tags to thousands of business licensees. The fees are 45 cents per plant tag and 25 cents per package tag, records show.

In filing the lawsuit, Zoellner has said his business already works well with another seed-to-sale tracking service that does not impose a requirement to purchase item tags.