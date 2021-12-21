Illicit marijuana in Oklahoma: 'You probably don't even understand the magnitude of it'

“Oklahoma’s medical marijuana laws are so different than any other state’s,” said OMMA Director Kelly Williams. “Licensing fees are much lower; there are no caps; there’s no qualifying conditions for patients.

“A lot of the limitations in other states aren’t in place here, so there wasn’t a good way to predict what this market would look like. It really is unique.”

Framed by State Question 788, passed overwhelmingly by state voters three years ago, Oklahoma’s medical marijuana laws tried to favor small, local operators by limiting out-of-state ownership stakes, setting license fees low and putting no cap on the number of business licenses that could be issued.

But lawmakers and others say the residency requirement for businesses is routinely circumvented and that the low licensing fees and unlimited number of licenses have encouraged large operators to buy up dozens or even hundreds of licenses, which are used to confuse investigators.

The result is that the OMMA has issued almost 8,000 grower’s licenses — far more than is needed to support the state’s legal medical marijuana market.