Legislation that's controversial among some in the medical marijuana sector easily passed the Oklahoma House of Representatives on Thursday despite bipartisan complaints that it either does too much or does too little.

Senate Bill 645, by Sen. Jessica Garvin, R-Duncan, would require prepackaging of all medical marijuana products sold to dispensaries. Rep. T.J. Marti, R-Broken Arrow, said state law already requires most items to be prepackaged but that SB 645 would close an exception for selling cannabis flower out of bulk containers.

Marti said prepackaging's main advantages are product consistency and tracking, the latter of which will help curb illegal "backdoor" sales from dispensaries.

Opponents — chiefly Rep. Mickey Dollens, D-Oklahoma City — argued that the bill is both onerous because it imposes the additional expense of packaging on businesses and too lax because it doesn't prevent dispensaries from unwrapping packages and selling the contents however they want.

Marti and others supporting SB 645 said dispensaries would still have to account for each bar-coded 3-ounce package delivered to them, which would help control illegal sales.

Dollens disagreed.

"Is (SB 646) helpful? Of course. If you're in the packaging industry or the owner of a large grow," said Dollens. "But for your small Oklahoma farmers and your growers here, it's burdensome. That standard weight to be sold to dispensaries is 1 pound. It's sold in a 1-pound package."

Dollens said SB 646 would not achieve its objectives but would benefit larger operations to the detriment of small ones.

"One of the most lucrative industries in our state is being fee'd and taxed and made very difficult if you're not one of the big grow operations."

Rep. Scott Fetgatter, R-Okmulgee, who has been at the forefront of implementing and then getting a handle on the state's still-developing medical marijuana sector, said it is time authorities start paying the same attention to dispensaries as to growers.

"We typically in this room and (the Senate) think of the black market being illegal grows or foreign national grows, but the reality is a lot being sold out back door of the dispensaries," Fetgatter said. "Will prepackaging curtail the black market, or will it not? I can't completely answer that question."

Fetgatter said a lot of people in the medical marijuana industry came to it as scofflaws already involved in illegal marijuana.

"A lot of people out there just won't obey the laws that we enact," he said. "Prepackaging is a tool. But it's time we start having a discussion in this building not only about illegal black market grows but what's happening on Main Street in these dispensaries. I get call after call after call after call about marijuana being sold to minors out the back door. And quite frankly, it wears me out."

SB 645 passed 73-21 and now returns to the Senate for final approval.

Also Wednesday: The House unanimously passed but sent back to the Senate legislation setting up the framework for a state civil rights trail.

SB 509, by Sen. Kevin Matthews, R-Tulsa, is backed by the Tulsa Regional Chamber. In its current form, it would create a grant program for sites of significance, but no money has been designated for it.

• The House did not take up an override of Gov. Kevin Stitt's veto of SB 1130.

The bill would take $600 million in surplus Medicaid funds and set it aside for next year. The move essentially would keep the money under the Legislature's control and away from Stitt's.

As governor, Stitt appoints the director of the Oklahoma Health Care Authority, which administers the state's Medicaid program. Legislators say the administration has been discussing ways to spend the money for things not related to health care, and lawmakers don't want that to happen without their authorization.

In an email, a spokesman for Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, said "nothing is certain" on the matter and that House leadership is "looking at the governor's veto message and taking time to determine possible next steps."

March 2023 video: Oklahomans tired of seeing dispensaries on every corner, Gov. Kevin Stitt says

Throwback Tulsa: On 4/20, a look back at marijuana in Oklahoma February 2020 marijuana rally February 2020 marijuana rally February 2020 marijuana rally February 2020 marijuana rally February 2020 marijuana rally February 2020 marijuana rally February 2020 marijuana rally February 2020 marijuana rally Join a growing group of Oklahomans who believe in supporting local journalism September 2020: Legalization of recreational marijuana stricken from ballot