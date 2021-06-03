 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Highway pot bust near OKC prompts wider look at dispensaries across state
0 comments

Highway pot bust near OKC prompts wider look at dispensaries across state

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
California-grown marijuana in bags

Agents made a May 26 traffic stop on Interstate 40 and found evidence of California-grown marijuana (pictured) being brought across state lines for sale at Oklahoma dispensaries, according to a news release from the state Bureau of Narcotics.

 Provided, Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics

OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities are investigating the illegal sale of marijuana grown out of state and resold in Oklahoma dispensaries.

The investigation was launched May 26 after Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics agents made a traffic stop on Interstate 40 and a K-9 unit found evidence that the driver and passenger were allegedly bringing California-grown marijuana into Oklahoma.

“We seized about 20 pounds of marijuana that had just been delivered to one dispensary in Oklahoma City, and cash in the vehicle that was being transported back to California inside duffle bags that contained marijuana residue from previous shipments,” Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics spokesman Mark Woodward said.

Read more at Oklahoman.com.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Listen to the deafening sound of trillions of cicadas in Maryland

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News