Highway pot bust near OKC prompts wider look at dispensaries across state

OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities are investigating the illegal sale of marijuana grown out of state and resold in Oklahoma dispensaries.

The investigation was launched May 26 after Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics agents made a traffic stop on Interstate 40 and a K-9 unit found evidence that the driver and passenger were allegedly bringing California-grown marijuana into Oklahoma.

“We seized about 20 pounds of marijuana that had just been delivered to one dispensary in Oklahoma City, and cash in the vehicle that was being transported back to California inside duffle bags that contained marijuana residue from previous shipments,” Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics spokesman Mark Woodward said.