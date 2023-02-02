OKLAHOMA CITY — A coalition of community, business and law enforcement leaders filed papers with the Oklahoma Ethics Commission this week to oppose State Question 820, the effort to legalize recreational marijuana.

Voters go to the polls March 7 to vote on the proposal during a special election.

Former Gov. Frank Keating is the chairman of the organization, Protect Our Kids No 820.

“We simply must protect our children,” Keating said. “This state question goes well beyond the ballot summary voters will see. Just one example is that hidden inside this question is a clause that expressly lowers the legal threshold for child endangerment. It includes a prohibition on our court system from considering marijuana usage in child custody and visitation cases. These are just a few of the problems.”

Voters have already legalized recreational marijuana.

Out-of-control illegal marijuana grows are straining our state’s utility providers and have brought organized crime and violence to rural areas, said Rodd Moesel, Oklahoma Farm Bureau president and coalition member.

He called it “reckless” to consider expanding marijuana access.

Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler said law enforcement community is just starting to get a handle on all of the activity around medical marijuana.

“To go in and pass new laws that further tie the hands of law enforcement could be devastating,” he said in a statement. “For example, passage of this state question essentially prohibits us from even trying to keep marijuana out of our middle schools and high schools because it sets the punishment for underage use at four hours of counseling, regardless of how many times it is on school grounds.”

Pat McFerron, a campaign consultant, said the group hopes to raise money to take out ads in the media and on social media platforms.

The group wants to run a full campaign and every dollar will be spent on educating the public on the issue, he said.

“We know time is short, so we need everyone’s help in educating the public about how SQ 820 will further harm our state,” Keating said. “By searching NO SQ820 you can find our Facebook page and join our coalition. We’ll have a website and other ways to get engaged soon.”

Michelle Tilley is the campaign director for Oklahomans for Sensible Marijuana Laws.

Tilley said she expected opposition.

Opposition has popped up in other states that sought to legalize recreational marijuana, she said.

Oklahoma voters are pretty wise to scare tactics versus reality, she said.

"Other states had these same scare tactics, and they have legalized," she said. "They have not seen an increase in any underage marijuana use or any negative consequences, like we anticipate the opposition is going to throw out there."

Chip Paul worked to get State Question 788, legalization of medical marijuana, on the ballot and passed in 2018.

He said there was opposition to that measure, as well.

Paul doesn’t think State Question 820 has the support that some believe it has.

He said the measure is poorly written and he will be opposing it.

