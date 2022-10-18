Gov. Kevin Stitt sets special election for recreational marijuana state question

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt on Tuesday set a special election for a state question that seeks to legalize recreational marijuana.

State Question 820 will be on the March 7 ballot.

Last month, the Oklahoma Supreme Court declined to put it on the Nov. 8 ballot after a legal request from supporters that the vote be scheduled at the same time as the general elections.

Political observers had said putting SQ 820 on the Nov. 8 ballot would benefit Democrats in the election. Turnout for special elections is usually lower.

The court said the state question could not be printed on ballots in time to comply with the deadline for mailing them to absentee voters for the November election.

The initiative petition process got bogged down after legislators passed a law that required the Oklahoma Secretary of State’s Office to verify signatures in addition to count them, the court said.

“Delays in the process were caused by the Secretary of State’s ‘learning curve’ associated with the use of the new software and by the filing of four statutorily allowed protests,” the court said.

The measure would legalize, regulate and tax recreational cannabis for adults 21 years old and older.

It would provide criminal justice reform and expungement of convictions for low-level marijuana offenses.

“After all the delays, we are obviously very excited we are going to the ballot sooner rather than later,” said Michelle Tilley, campaign director for Oklahomans for Sensible Marijuana Laws.

“Everyone in Oklahoma that has supported this petition is very excited to get this across the finish line.”

Republicans, Democrats, Libertarians and independents who signed the petition are ready to start reaping the benefits of legalizing and taxing adult use of marijuana, Tilley said.

Voters legalized the use of medial marijuana in 2018 by approving State Question 788.

About 892,000 voters cast ballots on the medical marijuana question in the June 2018 midterm primary election. By comparison, only about 528,000 voters cast ballots in the governor’s race in this year's midterm primary election.

Stitt has said that while he supports the federal legalization of marijuana, he opposes the state question, saying the country’s patchwork of state laws on marijuana has become problematic.

If approved, SQ 820 is not expected to affect the state’s medical marijuana program.

The deadline to register to vote for the March 7 election is Feb. 10, according to the Oklahoma State Election Board.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot for that election is Feb. 20.

Early voting will be held from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 2 and March 3, according to the Election Board.

This year, voters in Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota are considering measures on recreational marijuana.

— The Associated Press contributed to this story.

