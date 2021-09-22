Fraudulently licensed marijuana grows may soon plateau, state narcotics bureau spokesman says

“Any kind of business that’s operating in this way, a lot of them are going to come up for renewal in the next month, and they will have to come to us and explain this structure,” Woodward said. “It’s going to be pretty apparent to them and anybody else thinking of coming to Oklahoma … that this is not an ironclad” way of getting around the residency law.

Tuesday’s hearing was billed as a study of foreign ownership of Oklahoma farmland — an issue connected to the rapid rise of marijuana grows in the state — but also touched on law enforcement concerns, water usage and pollution, prostitution, labor trafficking and money laundering.

In fact, hard data was scarce on just how much farmland has been bought up by foreign interests in violation of state law and the state constitution.

Woodward said many of the operations are controlled by foreign interests, mostly from China and Mexico, and Sequoyah County Commissioner Jim Rogers said ownership of at least one grow in his county has been traced to the Philippines.

Some witnesses grumbled about what they said has been medical marijuana’s impact on their community, but Adria Berry, the new director of the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority and a critic of the state question that legalized it, said there is no point in looking back.