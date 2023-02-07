A forum focusing on State Question 820, allowing voters to decide whether marijuana will be legal for adult use, is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The event will be livestreamed via the League of Women Voters of Oklahoma.

A special election has been set for the recreational marijuana state question on March 7.

Forum panelists include Tulsa Health Department Director Bruce Dart, Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler, Yes on 820 campaign director Michelle Tilley and state criminal justice policy analyst Damion Shade.

Kunzweiler has come out in opposition to the proposal.

“To go in and pass new laws that further tie the hands of law enforcement could be devastating,” he said in a statement. “For example, passage of this state question essentially prohibits us from even trying to keep marijuana out of our middle schools and high schools because it sets the punishment for underage use at four hours of counseling, regardless of how many times it is on school grounds.”

Tilley said previously that the campaign expected opposition after "scare tactics" were used in other states that sought to legalize recreational marijuana.

“They have not seen an increase in any underage marijuana use or any negative consequences, like we anticipate the opposition is going to throw out there," she said.

10 things that are still illegal under Oklahoma's medical marijuana laws Can't get a prescription for marijuana Can't use marijuana in the workplace or be impaired on the job Can't transport marijuana across state lines Can't get a doctor's recommendation inside a dispensary Can't try the product while shopping Can't smoke marijuana where tobacco also prohibited Can't give marijuana away Can't drive while impaired on marijuana Can't possess an excessive amount of marijuana Can't smoke where you're told not to