A special election has been set for the recreational marijuana state question on March 7.
Forum panelists include Tulsa Health Department Director Bruce Dart, Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler, Yes on 820 campaign director Michelle Tilley and state criminal justice policy analyst Damion Shade.
“To go in and pass new laws that further tie the hands of law enforcement could be devastating,” he said in a statement. “For example, passage of this state question essentially prohibits us from even trying to keep marijuana out of our middle schools and high schools because it sets the punishment for underage use at four hours of counseling, regardless of how many times it is on school grounds.”
Tilley said previously that the campaign expected opposition after "scare tactics" were used in other states that sought to legalize recreational marijuana.
“They have not seen an increase in any underage marijuana use or any negative consequences, like we anticipate the opposition is going to throw out there," she said.
10 things that are still illegal under Oklahoma's medical marijuana laws
Can’t get a prescription for marijuana
Can’t use marijuana in the workplace or be impaired on the job
Can’t transport marijuana across state lines
Can't get a doctor's recommendation inside a dispensary
Can't try the product while shopping
Can’t smoke marijuana where tobacco also prohibited
Can't give marijuana away
Can’t drive while impaired on marijuana
Can’t possess an excessive amount of marijuana
Can't smoke where you're told not to
