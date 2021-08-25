Ex-legal secretary accused in cannabis fraud case alleges her former bosses made her a 'ghost owner'

"Our participation in the Oklahoma medical cannabis industry embodies our full commitment to transparent business licensing and compliant business operations for all licensed entities to ensure that this now-billion-dollar industry operates in a safe and legal manner," Jones said via email on July 27.

The resident agreements, according to a redacted copy attached to Windler's complaint, indicate she will not receive profits from the companies created and will not be involved in daily operations. OBN spokesman Mark Woodward has declined previously to comment on the case against Windler but has generally referred to the phenomenon described in the lawsuit as paying "ghost owners" to falsely claim ownership stakes in businesses.

The consulting agreement Windler provided as proof of legal negligence, which took effect Sept. 24, states the client will pay $3,000 per license per year for the company to provide a consultant to serve as an Oklahoma resident so the client could qualify for an OMMA business license.

"Despite this, the defendants also created and submitted documents to the OMMA and OBN which shows Plaintiff as a 75% owner these businesses created as part of the residency agreements," the complaint states. "Simultaneously, defendants advised (Windler) and the nonresident clients that (Windler) was not an owner."