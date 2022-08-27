Court referee hears arguments on recreational marijuana petition

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma Supreme Court referee heard oral arguments on Friday in a case where supporters want recreational marijuana on the Nov. 8 ballot.

The referee will issue a report to the Oklahoma Supreme Court.

Supporters of State Question 820 gathered enough verified signatures to get the measure on the ballot, but the process, including a protest period, is not complete.

State Question 820 would legalize, regulate and tax recreational marijuana for adults 21 years old and older. Passage would provide revenue to schools, health care organizations and local governments.

It would also allow for expungement of low-level marijuana criminal records.

Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax, in a letter to Gov. Kevin Stitt, said that Monday is technically the deadline to get the state question on the Nov. 8 ballot. But as a practical matter, the Oklahoma State Election Board needed an executive proclamation by 5 p.m. Friday, he wrote.

Melanie Wilson Rughani, an attorney for the proponents, said the Oklahoma Constitution makes it clear that if an initiative petition gets the required signatures, it shall be submitted to a vote at the next general election. The one exception is when the governor calls an earlier special election, she said.

She said the state process for counting and verifying the signatures took an astoundingly long time.

To meet the deadline for getting the measure on the Nov. 8 ballot, she said election officials arrange to have the state question printed on a separate ballot page and then, should the question fall to a successful challenge, not count that vote.

But Zach West, solicitor general for the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office, argued that the Legislature has designed a process and a system that must be followed.

There is no clear legal right to print the question on a separate ballot, considering the process the Legislature set up, he said.

A 2020 law required officials to verify that those who sign an initiative petition are registered voters, West said, adding that the seven weeks it took to count and verify the votes was not absurdly long.



