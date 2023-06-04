Nearly five months after City Councilor Grant Miller suggested the city change its policies to allow employees to use medical marijuana as they would any other prescription medication, the idea remains a topic of conversation — and of some frustration — among city leaders.

Miller first broached the subject in January when councilors and Mayor G.T. Bynum met to set their priorities for the year. Miller met with Bynum and other city officials in March to discuss the matter further.

“It was a short meeting,” Miller said. “For my mind, the purpose of the meeting was to bring all of those folks together who might be affected or impacted by this … and just sit them down and then find out what information it is that they need in order to move forward with some kind of a policy.”

Miller, who is a licensed cannabis grower, said what he took away from the meeting was that “there was very much a willingness to explore what is possible and that we could probably at some point find some middle ground.”

He stressed that city officials gave no indication that they “are open to actually changing the policy” but did show an openness “to exploring how we could do that if we were willing to.”

Currently, the city can test employees for drug use and can discipline an employee if THC metabolites are detected.

Oklahomans voted in 2018 to approve State Question 788, which legalized the use of medical marijuana for those with a doctor's recommendation.

In making his proposal in January, Miller cited concerns he’d heard from Tulsa firefighters about the potential harmful effects of opioids and their desire to have cannabis available as a safer option for certain medical conditions.

“We have got doctors handing out prescriptions to city staff and to firefighters for the very same thing we are allegedly trying to combat,” Miller said. “It’s a big problem.”

Matt Lay, president of Tulsa Firefighters IAFF Local 176, said post-traumatic stress, sleep disorders, anxiety and chronic pain are common causes of physical and mental health problems among firefighters.

In the last 15 years, Lay said, four active firefighters have died from suicide or overdoses.

“In all of those situations, you had the presence of opioids,” he said, adding, “If you are telling me that there is a safe and effective alternative to an opioid, why wouldn’t we want firefighters to have access to that?”

Bynum said Thursday that he remains open to discussion and consideration of the issue.

“This is a medical policy issue that impacts hundreds of firefighters who are responsible for protecting the lives of 400,000 Tulsans,” he said. “This is not something I will move on casually or without thorough evaluation.”

Lay said the current policy is problematic because it lacks clarity and is applied arbitrarily.

“That is part of what has been problematic — that range from zero discipline and maybe a referral to an employee assistance program all the way through a termination on a first offense,” Lay said.

Little has changed in the firefighters’ drug and alcohol policy since it was adopted in the mid-1990s, Lay said.

“It is very disappointing that a city like Tulsa, that claims to be progressive, should have such archaic views towards something that more than two thirds of Tulsans support and have voted to adopt at the state level,” he said.

Lay pointed to a 2021 survey of 516 likely Tulsa general election voters in which 67% of respondents said they would support a ballot measure allowing firefighters to use medical marijuana if recommended by a doctor and used only while off duty.

Of the 67% of respondents who said they would support such a measure, 46.5% said they would strongly support it and 20.5% said they would somewhat support it.

The survey, commissioned by Local 176 and conducted by Cygnal, had a margin of error of plus or minus 4.31 percentage points.

Lay said the union recently agreed to a tentative agreement with the city on a fiscal year 2024 contract but that the subject of medical marijuana was never on the table.

“We were informed by the city’s negotiator that it was a nonstarter as far as the city was concerned,” he said.

Miller expressed disappointment in the lack of movement on the matter, saying city leaders seem to want things to stay the same.

"They are not interested in giving firefighters an opportunity to use alternative medications and want them to stay on these pain pills and stuff," the councilor said.

Bynum said the medical marijuana issue is an evolving one and that the city did not want to unduly delay firefighters’ getting the raises they deserved while one policy issue was being evaluated.

“So we did not consider it for this contract,” he said. “As I have told Councilor Miller and others, I remain open-minded on the issue. The main challenge right now is that both our city physician and our fire chief do not believe we could safely implement such an option when dosages are not federally monitored and regulated in the same way other medications typically are.

“I do not want to do anything that would put citizens or firefighters at risk, so we have to work through that particular concern.”

The drug policy for firefighters, as spelled out in their collective bargaining agreement and administrative operating procedures, is nuanced.

It reads, in part: "Normally, a non-probationary employee with a previously satisfactory work record will be given one (and only one) opportunity to continue employment after an initial occurrence of a positive drug or alcohol test where such testing was required by the City."

Generally speaking, a firefighter who violates the policy the first time remains on the job but is subject to discipline. The individual will be subject to random and/or periodic drug testing and must participate in an Employee Assistance Program.

A firefighter who violates the policy a second time is subject to termination.

Firefighters are tested for alcohol, marijuana metabolites and cannabinoids, opiates, synthetic and semi-synthetic narcotics, cocaine, amphetamines and PCP.

City officials stress that they follow applicable laws for all employees and adhere to collective bargaining processes.

Fire Chief Michael Baker was among the city officials who met with Miller in March to discuss the issue.

“I am really kind of still studying it, to be honest,” Baker said. “The question I have is: How is it going to impact what we can do to help our people? How would you manage it effectively?

“The most important concern for me, whether it is this topic or any topic, is: How does it impact the trust that the public has in us?”

