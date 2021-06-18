Cannabis taxes in Oklahoma keeping pace as law changes structure of state collections

The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority reported proceeds in excess of $60 million in combined taxes from the state's cannabis industry through May, with numbers showing revenue remains consistent amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Information the OMMA released last week indicates the agency took in $28,861,478 from January through May from the 7% excise tax on all medical cannabis sales in Oklahoma. It also said it logged $35,616,897 in state and local sales taxes on those transactions during the same time period.

The numbers are on pace with statistics the OMMA reported in the first half of 2020, but already exceed the total received during the 2019 calendar year. The OMMA said the tax revenue collected in 2019 was about $55 million, well outpaced by the more than $125 million levied on sales in 2020.

In late May, Gov. Kevin Stitt signed Senate Bill 1033 into law, directing the Oklahoma State Department of Health, which oversees the OMMA, to contract with the Oklahoma Tax Commission and allow the OTC to assess, collect and enforce the 7% excise tax on sales.