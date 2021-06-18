Cannabis taxes in Oklahoma keeping pace as law changes structure of state collections

The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority reported proceeds in excess of $60 million in combined taxes from the state's cannabis industry through May, with numbers showing revenue remains consistent amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Information the OMMA released last week indicates the agency took in $28,861,478 from January through May from the 7% excise tax on all medical cannabis sales in Oklahoma. It also said it logged $35,616,897 in state and local sales taxes on those transactions during the same time period.
The numbers are on pace with statistics the OMMA reported in the first half of 2020, but already exceed the total received during the 2019 calendar year. The OMMA said the tax revenue collected in 2019 was about $55 million, well outpaced by the more than $125 million levied on sales in 2020.
In late May, Gov. Kevin Stitt signed Senate Bill 1033 into law, directing the Oklahoma State Department of Health, which oversees the OMMA, to contract with the Oklahoma Tax Commission and allow the OTC to assess, collect and enforce the 7% excise tax on sales.
The OTC is allowed to, under the new law, charge the OSDH a 1.5% fee of the gross collection proceeds from that tax "for providing such collection assistance."
Lawmakers have said the fee will give the OTC resources to also conduct audits of cannabis businesses and ensure they are paying taxes.
Meanwhile, the OMMA said it has nearly 370,000 active patient licensees, as well as more than 11,500 active business licensees, as of June 1.
State Question 788, which passed in 2018, legalized the use and sale of cannabis by licensed patients in Oklahoma. It also included a provision mandating the OMMA direct 75% of surplus funds toward the state's General Revenue fund, and that those funds must be used for common education.
The OMMA has estimated previously that it cost about $15.6 million for the agency to operate during the 2019-20 fiscal year, according to Tulsa World archives.
The World reported in May that lawmakers passed Senate Bill 229, which earmarked up to $38.5 million in medical cannabis taxes for a building fund benefiting some charter schools and school districts with "below average property tax bases."
Also in May, lawmakers announced some of the medical cannabis tax revenue collected in 2020 would help fund a $171.8 million increase to education efforts related to reducing class sizes and obtaining updated textbooks.
Additionally, the OMMA announced in October that it contributed $12 million in surplus funds directly to the Oklahoma Department of Education.