Cannabis lab accused of falsifying test results surrenders Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority license

Records show the OMMA received a tip in mid-June alleging Felling had altered test results and authorized certificates of analyses about product quality even though he typically worked in Arkansas and did not have direct contact with samples.

An administrative filing from OMMA in August stated at least some of the products F.A.S.T. Laboratories tested had unsafe levels of lead, mold and bacteria but were given favorable test results.

Additionally, OMMA pointed out Felling marketed himself publicly as the owner despite not being an Oklahoma resident, nor was he listed on the facility's license application or surrender forms.

Felling told the World previously he was cooperating with OMMA during its investigation, but he has declined further comment. The Tulsa and Oklahoma City locations have since closed, but the Greenbrier, Arkansas, office remains open.

The surrender form states any medical cannabis still in the possession of F.A.S.T. Labs must be either liquidated or disposed of within 30 days in accordance with the OMMA's administrative rules, or within about two weeks.