Cannabis cultivation booming in Delaware County, with boutique grower offering peeks inside medical marijuana operation

GROVE — Nestled in a small area of Grand Lake is one of the state’s smallest marijuana-growing operations that has many neighbors wanting to take a peek inside.
Caleb Neal, co-owner of Native Veteran, often entertains the people knocking on his door, because his work is far from nefarious. But people are curious about the climate-controlled 900-square-foot building visible on Neal's property outside the city limits.
He is native to Delaware County, where more than 200 cultivators are licensed through the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority. By population, it's only about a tenth the size of the city of Tulsa but has several dozen more licensed growing operations.
Located in the northeast corner of the state, Delaware County is not far from the Arkansas, Missouri and Kansas state lines. It's surrounded by pastureland and wooded areas; bison, cattle and goat herds; Grand Lake; and several tributary creeks.
Chicken houses once dotted the landscape, but many of the abandoned poultry operations are now known by locals as the “pot houses.”
Most of Neal’s visitors don't know much about the legal industry, so Neal and his family spend time educating his neighbors, answering questions and sometimes giving tours.
Questions tend to focus on “what we are growing, and why we are cultivating,” he said.
“We explain to them that a plant that helps people shouldn't be illegal or unavailable,” Neal said. “It should be regulated, tested and made available for sake of compassion for other living beings. We (point) them to online resources and fact-based scientific studies.”
Boutique grower
The biggest misconception about marijuana growers is that they are criminals, Neal said.
“We cultivate a plant and stimulate the economy,” he said. “Most growers would prefer it (marijuana) be legal and comply with the state and federal governments if given the opportunity.”
Neal met his late wife, Courtney, in basic training; they served in the Army, Military Police Corps, from 2010 to 2015.
“We were battle buddies, best friends and soulmates ... and were both diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD," Neal said, adding they saw suicides as well as homicides.
Courtney also was an Afghanistan combat veteran.
“The VA only wanted to prescribe pills with horrible negative side effects,” Neal said of the veterans health care treatment path. “Cannabis helps us function and reintegrate into normal society. It helped us sleep, helped ease our hyper-anxiety and helped us focus.”
His wife died in May, but his goal is to help more former servicemembers like her who are in need, Neal said. Native Veteran has paid for 15 veteran medical cards since its inception and contributed over a half a pound of cannabis to veterans via dispensaries' penny-sales programs, he said.
“Many veterans don't know there is a network of growers and dispensaries willing to pay for their card to ease their financial burden," Neal said.
Native Veteran breeds specific medicinal strains: Windwalker, Billy Knuckles and the Cross are all customized to help with the conditions veterans might suffer with, according to Neal.
“We learned by cultivating the plants and looking for specific traits,” he said of his small, boutique operation.
He pointed to some goliath growers "more interested in money than medicine,” whose operations can be found in Zena, Colcord, Kenwood, and areas outside Kansas, Okla., Grove and Jay.
“Lots of dispensaries are trying to buy the cheapest products from brokers who know nothing about the product and charge a premium to the patients,” Neal said.