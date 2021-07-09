Cannabis cultivation booming in Delaware County, with boutique grower offering peeks inside medical marijuana operation

“We explain to them that a plant that helps people shouldn't be illegal or unavailable,” Neal said. “It should be regulated, tested and made available for sake of compassion for other living beings. We (point) them to online resources and fact-based scientific studies.”

Boutique grower

The biggest misconception about marijuana growers is that they are criminals, Neal said.

“We cultivate a plant and stimulate the economy,” he said. “Most growers would prefer it (marijuana) be legal and comply with the state and federal governments if given the opportunity.”

Neal met his late wife, Courtney, in basic training; they served in the Army, Military Police Corps, from 2010 to 2015.

“We were battle buddies, best friends and soulmates ... and were both diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD," Neal said, adding they saw suicides as well as homicides.

Courtney also was an Afghanistan combat veteran.

“The VA only wanted to prescribe pills with horrible negative side effects,” Neal said of the veterans health care treatment path. “Cannabis helps us function and reintegrate into normal society. It helped us sleep, helped ease our hyper-anxiety and helped us focus.”