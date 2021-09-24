Cannabis businesses get to meet new OMMA director, discuss agency's compliance priorities

“For the first time I have seen nationwide intel reports coming in where Oklahoma is now a source state for distribution and manufacture of marijuana,” he said. “I don’t think that’s what anybody in this room wants. But this tells us we have a tremendous black market presence in Oklahoma right now.”

This week, Berry issued a statement indicating she does not have authority to place a moratorium on the approval of grow licenses by the OMMA.

The statement came in response to five agricultural interest groups’ letter to her asking that she do so, citing the high number of grow licenses — more than 8,000 — and concerns about impacts on rural resources.

“We’re seeing a real resurgence of some of these traditional agriculture groups coalescing to form task forces about the threat by our industry to traditional farming and ranching,” Scott said during the event. However, he said no cannabis industry representatives were placed on any task force despite attempts to make contact with them.

Berry acknowledged the letter in her comments and said “it’d be great to have y’all at the table moving forward because there are differing opinions among the ag groups.”