Cannabis business fights 'ghost owner' lawsuit after $1M investment to convert chicken farm

"Defendants' spontaneous deactivation now prevents (Ng) from submitting an ownership change request and removing Kathleen Windler from its ownership qualifications," attorney Rachel Bussett, who represents Ng, wrote in the petition. "OMMA will not agree to reactivate the licenses and has advised that (Ng's) only option was to apply for a new license."

Bussett said that process would take longer for the OMMA to review than the 30-day regulatory deadline, which would have passed Thursday, during which Ng would need to liquidate all his plants in accordance with the license deactivation. She argued that the deactivation occurred without due process and in violation of the Oklahoma Administrative Procedures Act.

A State Health Department spokesperson did not return a request for comment on the lawsuit by press time Thursday.

In a Facebook Live broadcast last week, Bussett said OBNDD licenses are renewed each October and that the agency has said it has "no intention" of renewing licenses it believes have possible ties to the use of "ghost owners." But she contended that the OBNDD and OMMA should have given more timely notice to businesses whose licenses it flagged as needing review.