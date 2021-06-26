3 years since legalizing medical marijuana, how is Oklahoma's program performing?

Three years after Oklahoma voters approved medical marijuana, the state has 369,247 patients licensed by the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority, and 11,636 businesses with an active license. More than 2,200 caregivers are licensed.
There are:
- Growers: 7,850
- Dispensaries: 2,264
- Processors: 1,402
- Other (transportation, labs, waste handling, research and education): 120
State Question 788, which was approved June 26, 2018, by 57% of the voters, legalized marijuana for any medical use on a doctor’s recommendation.
In the three years since then, the excise tax mandated in SQ 788 has raised $109,263,635 since 2019, with $137,805,571 in state and local sales tax. Excise tax revenue totaled $28,861,478 from January through May 2021, with $35,616,897 in state and local sales taxes on the same cannabis transactions in that time period.
A 2021 law change lets OMMA contract with the Oklahoma Tax Commission to assess, collect and enforce the 7% excise tax, and a new fee will help OTC conduct audits of cannabis businesses to ensure they are paying taxes.
Another change earmarks up to $38.5 million in medical cannabis taxes for a building fund benefiting some charter schools and school districts with “below average property tax bases.”
The OMMA announced in October that it contributed $12 million in surplus funds directly to the Oklahoma Department of Education, per a mandate in SQ788 that taxes help fund public schools.