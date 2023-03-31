Transgender-rights advocates marched through downtown Tulsa on Friday afternoon to protest bills in the Oklahoma Legislature targeting transgender care.
The group gathered around 4 p.m. outside the Central Library at Fourth Street and Denver Avenue and marched to the Dennis R. Neill Equality Center, 621 E. Fourth St., shouting, "This is what humanity looks like," the entire way.
The legislative proposals "connect to larger calls for the oppression and genocide of transgender people, especially by barring discussion of gender and sexuality in school and withholding access to lifesaving, age-appropriate, and best-practice gender-affirming care," Trans Advocacy Coalition Oklahoma, which organized the march, said in a news release.
It's important to show that trans people are "not dangerous; we're not ‘the other,’" said Grace Fallon, a volunteer organizer with the coalition.
The rally was also organized to mark Transgender Day of Visibility, the press release continues.
The day, "observed since 2009 and recognized in 2021 by President Biden, is a day to raise awareness for issues the transgender community faces," the release says.
Local agencies Oklahomans for Equality and Tulsa CARES expressed support for the holiday in a joint news release.
"Together, we must strive for our state to be a place where everyone is welcomed with respect and dignity because we are all entitled to our bodily autonomy and self-determination," the release says.
Seeing the large crowd at the rally and march shows that there's hope, said Layne, a participant in the march who asked to be identified by first name only.
As someone who has been a longtime supporter, "I'm here to fight for everyone, especially those that need to be protected," like the teens that will be affected by these
bills, she said.
Marches such as these let transgender people see that they have support and have a reason to "live another day," she added.
For Doug Townsdin, this is the first trans-rights rally he's ever attended, he said.
A retired accountant from the Tulsa area, he spends his days trying to understand what his generation was never taught, he continued.
"I don't have all the answers," he added. As a practicing Christian, "my job is to love people."
Speakers addressed the crowd once they reached the Equality Center, advocating for the continued fight against discrimination against transgender people.
"True selves cannot be controlled," and "it's time to accept that trans lives matter," said Tate Grogan, an activist who collaborated with Trans Advocacy Coalition Oklahoma to organize the march.
Other volunteer organizers spoke, including a person named Cricket, who expressed love for Oklahoma but disgust for the way "the Legislature is showing their true colors."
"It's not really about protecting the children," Cricket added.
Alongside the volunteers, speakers included a trans youth activist, a teacher from Tulsa Public Schools and drag queen London Coleman.
"Drag is art and isn't meant to hurt anyone," Coleman said. "Say no to these bills" and "keep equality."
The goal of this march was to be "held with peace, love, outreach, and care for our transgender friends and neighbors in the hopes of our representatives listening to the communities they serve," the Trans Advocacy Coalition release states.
Nicole McAfee, executive director of Freedom Oklahoma, says students' lives would be at risk if the rule passes.
Marchers hold transgender flags and signs with messages such as "Trans folks are OK" and "Human rights are not a debate" as they walk through the intersection of Fourth Street and Detroit Avenue on Friday, Transgender Day of Visibility.
Participants in the Transgender Day of Visibility gather in the parking lot of the Dennis R. Neill Equality Center for a rally on Friday.
Marchers cross Denver Avenue at Fifth Street on their way to the Dennis R. Neill Equality Center on Transgender Day of Visibility.
Fox, a volunteer with the Trans Advocacy Coalition of Oklahoma, speaks as protesters fill the parking lot of the Dennis R Neill Equality Center for a rally following a march for the Transgender Day of Visibility on Friday, March 31, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Alex Deroin, a member of the Osage Nation, gives a speech on the intersectionality of the Indigenous land back movement and trans rights to protesters gathered for a rally at the Dennis R Neill Equality Center following a march for the Transgender Day of Visibility on Friday, March 31, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Audrey Polonchek, a volunteer with Free Mom Hugs, chants with protesters gathered between the Tulsa County Courthouse and the Central Library to start a march for the Transgender Day of Visibility on Friday, March 31, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Protesters gather between the Tulsa County Courthouse and the Central Library for a march for the Transgender Day of Visibility on Friday, March 31, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Tulsa police block traffic on Fifth Street as protesters begin a march for Transgender Day of Visibility on Friday, March 31, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Protesters cheer as cars honk in support as they wait between the Tulsa County Courthouse and the Central Library to start a march for the Transgender Day of Visibility on Friday, March 31, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Protesters separate anti LGBTQ+ protesters from a march for the Transgender Day of Visibility between the Tulsa County Courthouse and the Central Library on Friday, March 31, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Fox, a volunteer with the Trans Advocacy Coalition of Oklahoma, leads chants to drown out an anti LGBTQ+ protester's megaphone during a march for Transgender Day of Visibility on Friday, March 31, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
A protester chants and uses a flag to separate anti LGBTQ+ protesters from a march for the Transgender Day of Visibility between the Tulsa County Courthouse and the Central Library on Friday, March 31, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Fox, a volunteer with the Trans Advocacy Coalition of Oklahoma, leads chants to drown out an anti LGBTQ+ protester's megaphone during a march for the Transgender Day of Visibility on Friday, March 31, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Protesters walk across Denver Avenue to begin a march to the Dennis R Neill Equality Center for the Transgender Day of Visibility on Friday, March 31, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Protesters march down Fourth Street during a march to the Dennis R Neill Equality Center for the Transgender Day of Visibility on Friday, March 31, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Protesters march down Fourth Street during a march to the Dennis R Neill Equality Center for the Transgender Day of Visibility on Friday, March 31, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Protesters march through the intersection of Fourth Street and Detroit Avenue during a march to the Dennis R Neill Equality Center for the Transgender Day of Visibility on Friday, March 31, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Marca Cassity, a member of the Osage Nation and performs under the name Marx, gives a speech before singing during a rally at the Dennis R Neill Equality Center following a march for the Transgender Day of Visibility on Friday, March 31, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Londenn D. Raine, a transgender drag performer, gives a speech to protesters gathered for a rally at the Dennis R Neill Equality Center following a march for the Transgender Day of Visibility on Friday, March 31, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Fox, a volunteer with the Trans Advocacy Coalition of Oklahoma, reads a poem h to protesters gathered for a rally at the Dennis R Neill Equality Center following a march for the Transgender Day of Visibility on Friday, March 31, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Grace Fallon, a volunteer with the Trans Advocacy Coalition of Oklahoma, give out safety instructions before a march for the Transgender Day of Visibility on Friday, March 31, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
A protester carries a paper mâché heart painted in the grand pride colors as protesters gather between the Tulsa County Courthouse and the Central Library to start a march for the Transgender Day of Visibility on Friday, March 31, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
An anti LGBTQ+ protester uses a megaphone to yell at people gathered between the Tulsa County Courthouse and the Central Library before the start of the march for the Transgender Day of Visibility on Friday, March 31, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Protesters make their way down Fourth Street during a march for Transgender Day of Visibility on Friday, March 31, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Protesters hold signs and pride flags as they walk past the intersection of Fourth Street and Detroit Avenue during a march for Transgender Day of Visibility on Friday, March 31, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Protesters hold signs and pride flags as they walk past the intersection of Fourth Street and Detroit Avenue during a march for Transgender Day of Visibility on Friday, March 31, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
A protesters raises their fist wile chanting during a march for Transgender Day of Visibility on Friday, March 31, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
A transgender pride flag waves above the crowd of protesters gathering in the parking lot of the Dennis R Neill Equality Center for a rally following a march for the Transgender Day of Visibility on Friday, March 31, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Alex Deroin gives a speech on the intersectionality of the Indigenous land back movement and trans rights to protesters gathered for a rally at the Dennis R Neill Equality Center following a march for the Transgender Day of Visibility on Friday, March 31, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Marca Cassity, a member of the Osage Nation and performs under the name Marx, gives a speech before singing during a rally at the Dennis R Neill Equality Center following a march for the Transgender Day of Visibility on Friday, March 31, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Marca Cassity, a member of the Osage Nation and performs under the name Marx, gives a speech before singing during a rally at the Dennis R Neill Equality Center following a march for the Transgender Day of Visibility on Friday, March 31, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Santos Flores, 12, gives a speech during a rally at the Dennis R Neill Equality Center following a march for the Transgender Day of Visibility on Friday, March 31, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Santos Flores, 12, gives a speech during a rally at the Dennis R Neill Equality Center following a march for the Transgender Day of Visibility on Friday, March 31, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Londenn D. Raine, a transgender drag performer, gives a speech to protesters gathered for a rally at the Dennis R Neill Equality Center following a march for the Transgender Day of Visibility on Friday, March 31, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Londenn D. Raine, a transgender drag performer, gives a speech to protesters gathered for a rally at the Dennis R Neill Equality Center following a march for the Transgender Day of Visibility on Friday, March 31, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Tulsa police stand watch across the street from the Dennis R Neill Equality Center during a rally following a march for the Transgender Day of Visibility on Friday, March 31, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
