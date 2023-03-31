Transgender-rights advocates marched through downtown Tulsa on Friday afternoon to protest bills in the Oklahoma Legislature targeting transgender care.

The group gathered around 4 p.m. outside the Central Library at Fourth Street and Denver Avenue and marched to the Dennis R. Neill Equality Center, 621 E. Fourth St., shouting, "This is what humanity looks like," the entire way.

The legislative proposals "connect to larger calls for the oppression and genocide of transgender people, especially by barring discussion of gender and sexuality in school and withholding access to lifesaving, age-appropriate, and best-practice gender-affirming care," Trans Advocacy Coalition Oklahoma, which organized the march, said in a news release.

It's important to show that trans people are "not dangerous; we're not ‘the other,’" said Grace Fallon, a volunteer organizer with the coalition.

The rally was also organized to mark Transgender Day of Visibility, the press release continues.

The day, "observed since 2009 and recognized in 2021 by President Biden, is a day to raise awareness for issues the transgender community faces," the release says.

Local agencies Oklahomans for Equality and Tulsa CARES expressed support for the holiday in a joint news release.

"Together, we must strive for our state to be a place where everyone is welcomed with respect and dignity because we are all entitled to our bodily autonomy and self-determination," the release says.

Seeing the large crowd at the rally and march shows that there's hope, said Layne, a participant in the march who asked to be identified by first name only.

As someone who has been a longtime supporter, "I'm here to fight for everyone, especially those that need to be protected," like the teens that will be affected by these bills, she said.

Marches such as these let transgender people see that they have support and have a reason to "live another day," she added.

For Doug Townsdin, this is the first trans-rights rally he's ever attended, he said.

A retired accountant from the Tulsa area, he spends his days trying to understand what his generation was never taught, he continued.

"I don't have all the answers," he added. As a practicing Christian, "my job is to love people."

Speakers addressed the crowd once they reached the Equality Center, advocating for the continued fight against discrimination against transgender people.

"True selves cannot be controlled," and "it's time to accept that trans lives matter," said Tate Grogan, an activist who collaborated with Trans Advocacy Coalition Oklahoma to organize the march.

Other volunteer organizers spoke, including a person named Cricket, who expressed love for Oklahoma but disgust for the way "the Legislature is showing their true colors."

"It's not really about protecting the children," Cricket added.

Alongside the volunteers, speakers included a trans youth activist, a teacher from Tulsa Public Schools and drag queen London Coleman.

"Drag is art and isn't meant to hurt anyone," Coleman said. "Say no to these bills" and "keep equality."

The goal of this march was to be "held with peace, love, outreach, and care for our transgender friends and neighbors in the hopes of our representatives listening to the communities they serve," the Trans Advocacy Coalition release states.

