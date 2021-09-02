Many area lakes slightly down, but active recreational holiday weekend expected

While the levels of many area lakes are down slightly for this Labor Day holiday weekend, conditions should be fine for campers and recreation, an official said.

"I don’t think we’re in bad shape," said Brannen Parrish, public affairs specialist for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Tulsa District.

"It’s nice to not be in a flood status as in previous years," he said.

Campers, boaters and others typically begin arriving as early as Wednesday or Thursday for holiday weekends such as the one coming up, he said.

Parrish said that typically, while the Labor Day weekend will see many people at area lakes, the weekend usually is not as busy as Memorial Day weekend or July 4.

"Camping is definitely a cultural thing, especially in Oklahoma," he said. We’re happy to be able to provide that."

The Corps' Tulsa District administers about 30 sites, including Keystone, Skiatook, Oologah, Heyburn, Tenkiller, Fort Gibson and Eufaula lakes.