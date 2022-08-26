Manslaughter plea nets 30-year sentence in fatal north Tulsa shooting

A Tulsa man was sentenced to 30 years in prison this week after pleading guilty to heat of passion manslaughter in a fatal 2021 shooting.

Darian Ward, 21, was originally charged with first-degree murder in the June 20, 2021, death of Joel Russell at the Towne Square Apartments, 1621 E. Young St.

Russell was one of three people shot and killed in the complex that year, according to Tulsa World records.

Shortly before Russell, 42, died of a gunshot wound to his neck that night, he ran to an apartment and told a witness that Ward had shot him, according to court documents.

Ward had reportedly been looking for Russell with a knife earlier in the evening to confront Russell about an interaction between Russell and Ward's then-girlfriend but couldn't find him.

Another witness later saw Ward arguing with Russell and said Russell tried to walk away, but Ward ran after him in a breezeway and shot him once before announcing "I got his a--."

At the time, Ward was about five months into two five-year suspended sentences for aggravated assault and battery and possession of contraband by an inmate.

District Judge Michelle Keely revoked Ward's suspended sentences Thursday and ordered he serve the full amounts in custody, with credit for time served and earned. Ward has been held in the Tulsa County jail without bond for about a year.

Keely ordered the sentences to run concurrently with Ward's 30-year sentence for manslaughter and another five-year sentence for possession of firearm after former conviction of a felony in relation to the fatal shooting.

Ward must serve at least 85% of his sentence before being eligible for parole, and upon his release he must register as a violent offender.