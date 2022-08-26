 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Manslaughter plea nets 30-year sentence for fatal north Tulsa shooting

  • Updated
  • 0

A Tulsa man was sentenced to 30 years in prison this week after pleading guilty to heat of passion manslaughter in a fatal 2021 shooting.

082722-tul-nws-ward-darian

Ward

Darian Ward, 21, was originally charged with first-degree murder in the June 20, 2021, death of Joel Russell at the Towne Square Apartments, 1621 E. Young St. 

Russell was one of three people fatally shot in the complex that year, according to Tulsa World records. 

Shortly before Russell, 42, died of a gunshot wound to his neck that night, he ran to an apartment and told someone that Ward had shot him, according to court documents. 

Ward reportedly had been looking for Russell with a knife earlier in the evening to confront him about an interaction between Russell and Ward's then-girlfriend, but he couldn't find him. 

Another witness later saw Ward arguing with Russell and said Russell tried to walk away. However, Ward ran after him in a breezeway and shot him once, the court documents say. 

At the time, Ward was about five months into two five-year suspended sentences for aggravated assault and battery and possession of contraband by an inmate. 

District Judge Michelle Keely revoked Ward's suspended sentences Thursday and ordered that he serve the full amounts in custody, with credit for time served and earned. Ward has been held in the Tulsa County jail without bond for about a year. 

Those sentences will run concurrently with Ward's 30-year sentence for manslaughter and another five-year sentence for possession of a firearm after a felony conviction. 

Ward must serve at least 85% of his sentence before being eligible for parole, and he must register as a violent offender upon his release. 

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

Staff Writer

I write because I care about people and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 to cover breaking news, and I currently cover crime and courts. Phone: 918-581-8455

