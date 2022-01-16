Man's body found under bridge in Stillwater, foul play not suspected

Stillwater police are investigating after the body of a man was found under a bridge in the city on Saturday morning.

About 5:56 am, Stillwater police were dispatched to the area of Virginia Street and Perkins Road in reference to a found body, the department said in a news release.

"As officers were arriving, they located a deceased male under the bridge located at 500 East Virginia. Witnesses said they located the male just prior to notifying SPD. They were unable to provide any further information about how long the male may have been under the bridge," the release said.

The man was later identified and he has a residence in Stillwater. The death does not appear to be suspicious, police said. His name was not released.

The investigation is ongoing.

SPD Criminal Investigations Division and the Medical Examiner’s Office were notified and both responded to the scene.