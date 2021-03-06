Man wounded in the chest while taking out trash, Tulsa police say

A man is hospitalized after he was reportedly shot early Saturday just steps outside of his home, Tulsa police said.

Officers about 5:30 a.m. were dispatched to 2000 block of North Kingston Avenue and found an unidentified man clutching his chest, according to a Tulsa Police Department news release.

The victim told police that he was tending to trash cans when a dark-colored vehicle drove by and he later felt something hit the right side of his chest.

The man, however, told detectives that he didn't hear any gunshots in the area shortly before he was wounded.

Police also were unable to spot any shell casings that would indicated shots being fired.

The victim, said police, was transported to an area hospital where an examination showed an object lodged in his chest that was later determined to possibly be a bullet.

Police said the victim is currently listed in stable condition.