Man wielding machete shot by Tulsa police after crashing truck into home

Tulsa police shot a man who allegedly confronted officers with a machete Saturday afternoon.

Police were called about 3 p.m. to the 300 block of East Young Street in response to a report that a pickup truck crashed into a home.

When officers arrived a short time later, a man who owned the truck was seen holding an ice pick in his neighbor's yard while reportedly appearing to be impaired, said Tulsa Police Capt. Richard Meulenberg.

After dropping the weapon upon request, the man, said Meulenberg, tried to enter a nearby police squad vehicle before fleeing inside his home.

"When officers tried to talk with him about the incident he came to the door with a knife and told officers to leave," Meulenberg said.

Officers then left the property in order to deescalate the situation before the man confronted police while holding an machete who were speaking with a resident about the crash.

The man was later shot by officers moments after he was instructed to drop the weapon, said police. He was transported by EMSA to an area hospital and underwent surgery.

The officers who shot the unidentified man were placed on administrative leave, Meulenberg said. No other injuries were reported at the scene.

The shooting comes days after police fatally shot a man Thursday who held a person at knife point outside a midtown QuikTrip.