Man whose Supreme Court case turned much of Oklahoma criminal jurisdiction on its head heads to trial this week

Jimcy McGirt, whose name rose to prominence this summer when he won a landmark Supreme Court decision that acknowledged that the Muscogee (Creek) Nation’s historical reservation boundaries were never dissolved, will be retried this week in Muskogee federal court.

Jury selection for McGirt's trial is scheduled to begin Wednesday.

A federal grand jury indicted McGirt after the Supreme Court ruled in July that the state of Oklahoma didn’t have jurisdiction over him when a Wagoner County jury convicted him in 1997 of rape, sodomy and lewd molestation of a minor.

McGirt was serving terms of life without parole and two 500-year sentences when the Supreme Court in a 5-4 decision agreed with McGirt’s lawyers that the Muscogee (Creek) Nation reservation boundary, which dates to 1866, has never been diminished by Congress.

The court in its July 9 ruling said the federal government should have tried McGirt because the crime occurred within the historic boundaries of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, the federal government has jurisdiction over major crimes that occur in “Indian Country” and McGirt was an enrolled member of a tribe, in this case, the Seminole Nation.