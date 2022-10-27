Man who shot nightclub security guard sentenced to prison

A man who pleaded guilty to shooting a security guard outside a Tulsa nightclub has been sentenced to federal prison.

Jaden Perez, 22, was sentenced to a 10-year prison term in accordance with a plea agreement with prosecutors.

In December, Perez admitted to one count of carrying, using, brandishing and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence in Indian Country on Aug. 21, 2021, while outside the Rodeo Nightclub, on 46th Street near South Mingo Road.

“A fundamental mission of the U.S. Attorney’s Office is to work in partnership with local, tribal, state and federal law enforcement to deliver justice for victims harmed by violent crime,” said U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. “Jaden Perez showed a blatant disregard for the safety of others when he fired his gun in the direction of a crowd, and as a result, will serve 10 years in federal prison.”

In his plea agreement, Perez said he got into a fight with a security guard as the nightclub was closing, according to court records.

After the fight ended, he returned to his friend’s car to get two pistols, records show.

Perez then ran across the parking lot firing multiple times at security guards and other bystanders, with one bullet grazing one security guard in his chest, who returned fire and struck Perez multiple times.

Perez fled, but police officers stopped a vehicle driven by Perez’s friend and found Perez in the back seat.

Perez was taken by ambulance to Saint Francis Hospital for his gunshot wounds.

A charge of assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm in Indian Country was dropped as part of the plea terms.