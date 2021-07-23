Man alleged to be dating 16-year-old is arrested on child porn charges

FBI search warrants served in May targeted the youth’s school laptop and several email accounts associated with Sweet, records show.

The teen told officials that she used the laptop to send sexually explicit videos and photos to Sweet.

The criminal complaint alleges that a search warrant served on Google for information linked to Sweet’s email accounts resulted in the production of several encrypted files, one of which was a screenshot of Sweet and the girl “engaged in self-stimulation.”

Meanwhile, federal prosecutors want Sweet to continue to be held without bail pending trial. Prosecutors say he should be detained because no conditions of release would reasonably assure his appearance during court hearings as well as the safety of other people and the community.

The FBI is asking that any other potential victims contact the agency at 918-664-3300.

A magistrate scheduled a detention and preliminary hearing for Sweet for July 30 at an initial court appearance Friday.

Meanwhile, online court records indicate that Sweet paid $50 for a marriage license application that was filed July 12 in Payne County District Court.