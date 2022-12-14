 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man who fled US after 100-count bank fraud indictment in 2019 ordered held in custody following arrest

  • 0

A man who fled the United States after a federal grand jury indicted him three years ago on bank fraud and related charges made an appearance in court Wednesday via video from jail.

Paul Bowker, 60, was booked into Tulsa Jail about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday by U.S. Marshals, according to online jail records.

Bowker was arrested as he was preparing to board a flight at an airport in Great Britain, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

“Local authorities made the arrest using a provisional arrest warrant issued by Interpol at the request of the U.S. Department of Justice,” a spokeswoman said.

Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now

The crimes allegedly occurred while Bowker was employed at an unidentified business in the northern federal judicial district in Oklahoma as chief financial officer and vice president of finance.

People are also reading…

A grand jury charged Bowker by indictment Sept. 5, 2019, with 100 counts of bank fraud and seven counts of failing to remit to the Internal Revenue Service withholding and social security taxes totaling $3.6 million during 2014 and 2015 while employed at the unidentified company.

Bowker also faces 100 bank fraud charges related to his use of a company credit card for allegedly unauthorized personal uses.

The indictment alleges Bowker used the company credit card to pay for over $130,000 in personal expenses between the years 2014 and 2015.

Prosecutors are also seeking a money judgment of at least $130,000 against Bowker.

Bowker Wednesday waived his right to a detention hearing after the court was told that he could not be released anyway because immigration officials have asked that he be detained.

Bowker, a British national, was a permanent resident alien of the United States at the time of the alleged crimes, according to a news release from the Tulsa U.S. Attorney’s Office. In 2019, after he was interviewed by federal agents and made aware of the criminal investigation, he fled to Great Britain, according to the release.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said it eventually received a tip that led to Bowker’s capture and extradition to the United States.

A huge Colorado low is tracking across the U.S. bringing dangerous weather from the Rockies to the Midwest. Tornadoes have torn apart buildings in the south, while blizzard conditions are hitting in the north. And Canada won't be spared its wrath either.

curtis.killman@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Supporters say teacher certification change performing as expected

Supporters say teacher certification change performing as expected

Signed into law last spring, Senate Bill 1119 eliminated the cap on the number of hours that can be taught by each adjunct. SB 1119 did not change the sole requirement for adjuncts — "distinguished qualifications" in the relative field — but whereas such positions were previously part-time only, with a few exceptions they can now be used to fill out the fulltime faculty.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Fiji’s Bainimarama vows to respect election result as polls close

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert