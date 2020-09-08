Man walking on shoulder of U.S. 169 hit by car near Owasso

An Oklahoma City man was injured when a car struck him as he was walking on the shoulder of U.S. 169 near Owasso early Tuesday.
Eddie Christman, 58, was walking south on the highway's shoulder near 56th Street North, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
A driver told troopers that about 6 a.m., a vehicle drifted into the right lane, and he had to swerve to avoid a collision with that vehicle. When he swerved, his vehicle went onto the shoulder and struck Christman, troopers reported.
Christman was taken to a Tulsa hospital to be treated for his injuries.
Troopers said the driver who stopped after striking the pedestrian was not injured. His actions were not cited in the OHP report as the cause of the collision.
The accident affected southbound traffic ahead of rush hour Tuesday morning.
