Man turns self in following fatal shooting Sunday at Tulsa motel

A man reportedly called 911 and turned himself in to police Sunday following a fatal shooting at a Tulsa motel, police said.

Police at 10:50 a.m. were called to a shooting call at America's Best Value Inn, 3509 S. 79th East Ave., at the Interstate 44/Broken Arrow Expressway interchange.

The victim, identified as Kyle Buck, 28, was found dead at the scene from a gunshot wound to the upper torso, police said.

His family has been notified, police said.

As officers arrived at the scene, the shooter called 911 to turn himself in, police said in a news release.

Officers found the suspect at his residence in east Tulsa.

The suspect was taken to the Detective Division and was being released pending further investigation, police said.

Police did not immediately release a possible motive in the shooting.

The incident was the 10th homicide in Tulsa this year.

The shooting occurred less than 24 hours after police discovered another person fatally shot on Saturday night at an apartment complex near 61st Street and Peoria Avenue.