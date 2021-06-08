 Skip to main content
Man struck, killed while walking north of downtown
  Updated
AutoPed.jpg

Tulsa police collect evidence at the scene of a fatal crash just north of downtown on Tuesday morning. A pedestrian was struck and killed.

 Kelsy Schlotthauer, Tulsa World

A man was struck by a car and killed while walking north of downtown Tulsa on Tuesday morning, police said. 

Officers responded before 6 a.m. to the scene on Martin Luther Luther King Boulevard just north of East Latimer Place and found the man in the street. 

The driver of the car that struck the man stayed at the scene and even attempted to resuscitate the victim, Tulsa Police Sgt. Ben Elliott said. She was cooperative with police and agreed to have her blood drawn at a local hospital to aid in the investigation, though she showed no signs of intoxication, Elliott said. 

The four-lane boulevard has sidewalks on each side running north-south, but witnesses told police the man was crossing the street from west to east. He may have attempted to go back across the street when he was struck, Elliott said. 

The speed limit in the area is 35 mph. Traffic investigators still have some math to do, but Elliott said they don't believe the driver was speeding. Her SUV was towed from the scene.  

The street was closed for a couple of hours as police collected evidence at the scene. 

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

Staff Writer

I write because I care about people, policing and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 and currently cover breaking news. Phone: 918-581-8455

