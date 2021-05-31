 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man sought in Tulsa County couples' disappearance
0 comments

Man sought in Tulsa County couples' disappearance

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Tulsa County Sheriff's investigators are seeking a man wanted for questioning in the disappearance of an area couple. 

Wesley Brock Pavey, who typically goes by his middle name, was determined to be a person of interest after the couple was reported missing late Saturday, the Sheriff's Office reported Sunday. 

The couple has not been identified pending notification of their families, but evidence at their home leads investigators to believe they may be in danger, according to a news release.  

Pavey, 32, is 6-foot-2, 280 pounds with numerous distinctive tattoos including at least one on his temple above his right eye that appears to resemble a Native-style eagle symbol and multiple down his arm. One on his left hand appears to be the bison-hide shield that adorns Oklahoma's flag and pictures  also show a skull donning a hat tattooed his right chest.

Oklahoma Department of Corrections records list his race as white. 

Pavey is likely driving a blue Nissan Frontier with silver striping and Oklahoma license plate LHM 230, investigators reported. 

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911 or TCSO at 918-596-5600.

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Vaccine supply exceeds demand

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I write because I care about people, policing and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 and currently cover breaking news. Phone: 918-581-8455

Related to this story

Most Popular

Remember & Rise event with John Legend and Stacey Abrams canceled, organizers announce
Local News

Remember & Rise event with John Legend and Stacey Abrams canceled, organizers announce

  • Updated

"We have hopes to reschedule later in this 100th commemorative year," organizers said in a statement.

Revisit the history of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre: Complete coverage here

Visits with centenarian Tulsa Race Massacre survivors will stay possible through interactive exhibit unveiled at Gilcrease Museum

Cornel West calls for peace, truth in addressing 'vicious contempt' of Race Massacre

City, economic groups plan to pour $4 million into new Greenwood entrepreneurial services

+11
100 years later, it’s harder than ever to know much about the 37 confirmed dead. But the families of at least two of them vow to never forget
Race Massacre

100 years later, it’s harder than ever to know much about the 37 confirmed dead. But the families of at least two of them vow to never forget

  • Updated
  • 8 min to read

Eddie Lockard worked at his brother's popular Greenwood restaurant. Dr. Andrew C. Jackson was a prominent physician.

Revisit the history of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre: Complete coverage here

A New York professor and Tulsa DA helped clear records of Black men accused of wrongdoing in Race Massacre

Watch Now: Black Wall Street Heritage Parade celebrates success of African American founders

Ginnie Graham: Massacre's impact echoes in disparities

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News