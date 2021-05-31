Man sought in Tulsa County couples' disappearance

Tulsa County Sheriff's investigators are seeking a man wanted for questioning in the disappearance of an area couple.

Wesley Brock Pavey, who typically goes by his middle name, was determined to be a person of interest after the couple was reported missing late Saturday, the Sheriff's Office reported Sunday.

The couple has not been identified pending notification of their families, but evidence at their home leads investigators to believe they may be in danger, according to a news release.

Pavey, 32, is 6-foot-2, 280 pounds with numerous distinctive tattoos including at least one on his temple above his right eye that appears to resemble a Native-style eagle symbol and multiple down his arm. One on his left hand appears to be the bison-hide shield that adorns Oklahoma's flag and pictures also show a skull donning a hat tattooed his right chest.

Oklahoma Department of Corrections records list his race as white.

Pavey is likely driving a blue Nissan Frontier with silver striping and Oklahoma license plate LHM 230, investigators reported.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911 or TCSO at 918-596-5600.

