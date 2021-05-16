 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man sought for questioning in Broken Arrow double homicide
0 comments

Man sought for questioning in Broken Arrow double homicide

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Denim Lee Blount

Blount

 Courtesy Broken Arrow police

Related content

Two found dead in Broken Arrow park

 

Authorities are seeking an 18-year-old man for questioning in a Broken Arrow double homicide.

U.S. Marshals are needing help locating wanted fugitive Denim Lee Blount, 18, the Broken Arrow Police Department announced Sunday on its Facebook page.

Blount has a warrant out of Tulsa County for second-degree rape, and also has a federal warrant for shooting with intent to kill on an attempted car jacking he was involved in recently, BA police said in the Facebook post.

The post also included a photo of him.

Blount is also wanted for questioning in the double homicide in Broken Arrow in which two people were found dead Thursday morning with apparent trauma at Haikey Creek Park.

Blount is described as a 5-foot-7 Native American, 170 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. Blount has his hair in dreadlocks. Blount was last known to be in the Tulsa area.

Police asked that anyone with information that could lead to his apprehension contact U.S. Marshals at 1-866-WANTED2 (926-8332).

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Rockets seen over Gaza after Hamas chief targeted

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pressure mounts on centennial commission as Tulsa Race Massacre anniversary approaches
Race Massacre

Pressure mounts on centennial commission as Tulsa Race Massacre anniversary approaches

  • Updated

The commission met into the night Monday as pressure mounted to expel some of its most prominent members, including Gov. Kevin Stitt, while it dealt with potentially crippling legislation, the completion of the Greenwood Rising History Center, and an announcement by the New Black Panther Party and affiliated organizations that 1,000 armed black men will march in Tulsa on the weekend of the observance.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News