Man sought for questioning in Broken Arrow double homicide

Authorities are seeking an 18-year-old man for questioning in a Broken Arrow double homicide.

U.S. Marshals are needing help locating wanted fugitive Denim Lee Blount, 18, the Broken Arrow Police Department announced Sunday on its Facebook page.

Blount has a warrant out of Tulsa County for second-degree rape, and also has a federal warrant for shooting with intent to kill on an attempted car jacking he was involved in recently, BA police said in the Facebook post.

The post also included a photo of him.

Blount is also wanted for questioning in the double homicide in Broken Arrow in which two people were found dead Thursday morning with apparent trauma at Haikey Creek Park.

Blount is described as a 5-foot-7 Native American, 170 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. Blount has his hair in dreadlocks. Blount was last known to be in the Tulsa area.

Police asked that anyone with information that could lead to his apprehension contact U.S. Marshals at 1-866-WANTED2 (926-8332).