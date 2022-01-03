 Skip to main content
Man shot, killed after assaulting homeowner in Bokoshe, OSBI says
Man shot, killed after assaulting homeowner in Bokoshe, OSBI says

  • Updated
Bokoshe locator map
Michael Dekker

A man was shot and killed in Bokoshe, in LeFlore County Sunday night after reportedly assaulting a person in their home, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in a news release.

The man, Ken Cosgrove, 49, entered a home on Missouri Street in Bokoshe and assaulted the homeowner, OSBI said. After the initial altercation, Cosgrove left the home, then turned around and tried to go back inside. 

During that time, the homeowner had retrieved their gun, and when Cosgrove attempted to come back inside, the homeowner shot Cosgrove, OSBI said.

The Bokoshe Police Department and LeFlore County Sheriff's Office responded to the shooting about 11 p.m. Sunday.

Cosgrove died at the scene, and the homeowner, who is 69, was taken to the hospital to be treated for the injuries he received during the assault. He was treated and released from the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made, OSBI said.

