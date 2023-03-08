The man shot by a police officer outside an east Tulsa bar in mid-February is dead, the Tulsa World learned.

Joshua Kinyon Taft, 31, was reportedly hostile to an officer who responded to a call for help from Taft's girlfriend outside the Spirit 76 Tavern near 31st Street and 129th East Avenue early Saturday, Feb. 18.

The police officer shot Taft after Taft drew a gun and pointed it at the officer, the Tulsa Police Department reported. He was hospitalized with critical injuries and died Feb. 26.

The officer responded to the bar about 2:20 a.m. on a report of a domestic disturbance and a hit-and-run crash, the department said in a news release then.

Taft's girlfriend pointed him out to the officer as Taft walked away from the bar, and he reportedly told the officer not to touch him as he started to walk past the officer.

After a brief discussion with the officer, Taft reportedly put his hands in his jacket pockets and initially refused to pull them out but ultimately removed them as he charged the officer, who was giving continued commands, the release states.

The officer pushed Taft away and Taft put his hands on one side of his hip as if he were drawing a weapon, with that side of his body turned away from the officer, telling the officer again not to touch him.

Drawing his weapon, the officer backed away from Taft, and Taft again rushed toward him, saying "shoot me, bro," according to the release.

The officer continued to back away from Taft until Taft turned and began walking toward his girlfriend. Upon repeated commands to stop, Taft turned and drew his gun from his hip, pointing it at the officer.

The officer shot at him about 10 times, and Taft dropped to the ground. He was conscious and continuing to not follow the officer's instructions, the release states. The officer moved up to kick Taft's gun away from his body but then backed away to take a position of cover until other officers and medical first responders arrived to secure and treat Taft.

Pursuant to TPD policy, the officer was placed on administrative leave as an investigation into the shooting began. A spokeswoman for the Tulsa County District Attorney's Office said Tuesday the office recently received the case for review in consideration of whether the officer shooting was justified.

