Man shot after snowball thrown at car; police seek suspect information

An unknown man reportedly opened fire on a group soliciting donations along a north Tulsa road late last week after a snowball was thrown at his car, and police are intent on tracking him down.

Officers responded to 51st Street North and Peoria Avenue about 7:30 p.m. on Friday after a 20-year-old victim reported that someone had shot him in the foot.

The victim was reportedly soliciting donations for a basketball organization with several teenagers when a teen threw a snowball at the car of a driver who declined to roll down his window, according to a police news release.

"The victim said a man in the car then opened the car door and fired several gunshots, hitting him in the foot one time," the release states.

The victim was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Officers were not able to locate a suspect, but they believe he was last seen driving an orange Dodge Charger with tinted windows and silver rims.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.

Tipsters may remain anonymous, and cash rewards are paid for information leading to the arrest of persons committing crimes.

