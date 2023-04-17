A west Tulsa woman will face trial after testimony from her ex-boyfriend painted her as principal to a murder that prosecutors say she encouraged him to commit, a judge decided.

Special Judge Loretta Radford on Thursday bound over Brinlee Denison on a first-degree murder charge in the January 2022 death of Sarah Maguire, a 29-year-old woman who allowed Denison and Nicholas Johnson to stay in a shed behind her west Tulsa home.

Denison, 26, was also bound over on a charge of larceny of an automobile stemming from her alleged theft of Maguire’s vehicle, which she and Johnson allegedly took on a road trip funded by Maguire’s credit cards after her death.

Johnson pleaded guilty to the same charges and apologized to Maguire’s family in July. He's currently serving a life sentence with a chance at judicial review in five years.

Shackled and clad in prison clothes, Johnson described he and Denison's relationship as "on again, off again" and said he went to Maguire's home near 41st Street and Route 66 the night of the murder primarily to collect his things but also to convince Denison to get back with him. When he came across intimate photos of Denison and Maguire, he became enraged with jealousy.

"Then I talked about killing Sarah," he testified. "(Denison) said that's probably not a great idea but she had my back no matter what I did."

Denison's purported supportive phrase was enough to make her principal to Maguire’s murder despite not wielding the weapon used, Radford said, for encouragement carries liability.

Her finding brought tears to many in Maguire’s family after defense attorney Marny Hill argued an accessory charge would be more appropriate for her client.

Painting Denison as a scared woman, Hill said Denison insisted on using Maguire's stolen vehicle and credit cards to help police track the pair despite Johnson's wish to get rid of them.

Fayetteville, Arkansas, police caught the pair sleeping in the vehicle at a fast food stop on their way to a state park Denison wanted to go to, Johnson said.

Tulsa Police Det. Linda Hanna said Denison, in her interview with investigators, admitted to seeing the murder, helping destroy evidence and traveling "willingly" to Arkansas.

Beyond acknowledging that Denison cried "a little bit" and said she blamed herself for Maguire's death, Hanna rejected Hill's suggestion that Denison could have been in shock after the killing.

"I think she knew what she was doing," Hanna said.

Denison and Johnson had a conversation while smoking a cigarette prior to the killing about "murdering Sarah, stealing her stuff, fleeing somewhere and changing their identities," Hanna said.

Johnson testified that Denison helped him wash his murder weapon and later initiated sex with him in an adjoining room as he could hear Maguire struggling to breathe. However, he confirmed to Hill that detectives did once accuse him of raping Denison and, while talking about their pair's road trip afterward, said he wouldn't be surprised if Denison was afraid of him and wanted away from him.

Denison's district court arraignment is April 24.