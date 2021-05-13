Man sentenced to life in prison in 2010 Washington County murder now faces federal charges due to jurisdictional claim

A man convicted in a 2010 Bartlesville murder and sentenced to life in prison faces a federal murder complaint after he challenged his state conviction on jurisdictional grounds.

Kyle Travis Eulitt, 34, was named in a criminal complaint filed Thursday in Tulsa federal court.

An affidavit filed in support of an arrest warrant claims Eulitt meets the criteria under recent court rulings for charging in federal court because he is a member of the Peoria Tribe and the murder occurred within the boundaries of the Cherokee Nation reservation.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled 10 months ago that the state of Oklahoma did not have jurisdiction to prosecute criminal cases when they involve an American Indian and the crime occurs within 1860s-era boundaries of the Muscogee Nation.

Since the Supreme Court ruling, Oklahoma courts have expanded the decision so that it now includes crimes that occur within the reservations of the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw and Seminole reservations, too.

A state jury convicted Eulitt in 2011 in the fatal shooting of Ronald Watts, 22. The pair had been arguing prior to the shooting at a downtown Bartlesville apartment complex. Eulitt claimed Watts was also armed although no other witnesses confirmed that claim.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.