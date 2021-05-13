 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man sentenced to life in prison in 2010 Washington County murder now faces federal charges due to jurisdictional claim
0 comments

Man sentenced to life in prison in 2010 Washington County murder now faces federal charges due to jurisdictional claim

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A man convicted in a 2010 Bartlesville murder and sentenced to life in prison faces a federal murder complaint after he challenged his state conviction on jurisdictional grounds.

Kyle Travis Eulitt, 34, was named in a criminal complaint filed Thursday in Tulsa federal court.

An affidavit filed in support of an arrest warrant claims Eulitt meets the criteria under recent court rulings for charging in federal court because he is a member of the Peoria Tribe and the murder occurred within the boundaries of the Cherokee Nation reservation.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled 10 months ago that the state of Oklahoma did not have jurisdiction to prosecute criminal cases when they involve an American Indian and the crime occurs within 1860s-era boundaries of the Muscogee Nation.

Since the Supreme Court ruling, Oklahoma courts have expanded the decision so that it now includes crimes that occur within the reservations of the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw and Seminole reservations, too.

A state jury convicted Eulitt in 2011 in the fatal shooting of Ronald Watts, 22. The pair had been arguing prior to the shooting at a downtown Bartlesville apartment complex. Eulitt claimed Watts was also armed although no other witnesses confirmed that claim.

curtis.killman@tulsaworld.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories May 13

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New deal with BlueCross BlueShield derailed by unexpected last-minute changes, Saint Francis president says
Local News

New deal with BlueCross BlueShield derailed by unexpected last-minute changes, Saint Francis president says

  • Updated

Jake Henry Jr., president and CEO of Tulsa-based Saint Francis Health System, said Friday that both sides had agreed to terms by 4 p.m. April 30 ahead of the signing deadline of midnight, but "BlueCross unexpectedly sent new terms at 10:02 p.m. with provisions that had not been agreed on earlier.”

Saint Francis, BlueCross BlueShield of Oklahoma set to part ways over contract impasse

Pressure mounts on centennial commission as Tulsa Race Massacre anniversary approaches
Race Massacre

Pressure mounts on centennial commission as Tulsa Race Massacre anniversary approaches

  • Updated

The commission met into the night Monday as pressure mounted to expel some of its most prominent members, including Gov. Kevin Stitt, while it dealt with potentially crippling legislation, the completion of the Greenwood Rising History Center, and an announcement by the New Black Panther Party and affiliated organizations that 1,000 armed black men will march in Tulsa on the weekend of the observance.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News