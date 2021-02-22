Man sentenced in park shooting death of woman

A Tulsa man was sentenced to prison Monday in connection with the shooting death of his girlfriend at a west Tulsa park.

U.S. District Judge Gregory Frizzell sentenced James Michael Landry to an 87-month prison term, followed by three years of supervised release.

Landry, 29, pleaded guilty Nov. 17 to a reduced charge of voluntary manslaughter in Indian Country after originally facing first-degree murder charges in Indian Country in connection with the July 10 shooting death of Crystal Bradley, 45.

Landry was arrested after Bradley was shot once in the head with a shotgun.

Landry, who initially told authorities Bradley put the gun in her mouth, was standing over Bradley when first-responders arrived at Philpott Park, 1114 W. 37th St., according to investigators.

Landry’s initial arrest came only one day after the landmark McGirt decision in the Supreme Court, which established state courts lacked jurisdiction to file charges against American Indian defendants in much of eastern Oklahoma and Tulsa. Bradley was a member of the Cherokee Nation.