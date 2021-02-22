Man sentenced in park shooting death of woman

A Tulsa man was sentenced to prison Monday in connection with the shooting death of his girlfriend at a west Tulsa park.
U.S. District Judge Gregory Frizzell sentenced James Michael Landry to an 87-month prison term, followed by three years of supervised release.
Landry, 29, pleaded guilty Nov. 17 to a reduced charge of voluntary manslaughter in Indian Country after originally facing first-degree murder charges in Indian Country in connection with the July 10 shooting death of Crystal Bradley, 45.
Landry was arrested after Bradley was shot once in the head with a shotgun.
Landry, who initially told authorities Bradley put the gun in her mouth, was standing over Bradley when first-responders arrived at Philpott Park, 1114 W. 37th St., according to investigators.
Landry’s initial arrest came only one day after the landmark McGirt decision in the Supreme Court, which established state courts lacked jurisdiction to file charges against American Indian defendants in much of eastern Oklahoma and Tulsa. Bradley was a member of the Cherokee Nation.
"One of the very first cases we opened after the McGirt decision has come to a just conclusion in my last week as U.S. Attorney,” said U.S. Attorney Trent Shores, in a written statement. “Michael Landry is headed to federal prison for killing Crystal Bradley at Tulsa’s Philpott Park. This prosecution is the result of cooperation among state, federal, and tribal entities in pursuit of a common goal- justice.
"I also know that there is no amount of prison time that can replace the loss of a life. My heart goes out to the family of Crystal Bradley as they continue to grieve her tragic loss."