Just In

Man rushed to surgery after being shot while walking on north Tulsa street

A man was rushed into surgery Monday afternoon after reportedly being shot while walking down a north Tulsa street.

The victim, who has not been identified, was believed to be between 25 and 35, Tulsa Police Sgt. Wyatt Poth said.

Poth said the victim was walking down the street in the 1700 block of North Atlanta Court about 2:20 p.m. when he was shot, but could not say who shot him or whether the shooter was on foot or in a car.

“We have conflicting suspect information,” Poth said.

Poth said neighbors and witnesses have been extremely cooperative, and many have offered their home security surveillance footage as evidence, but the videos only show the victim.

Officers arrived to find area residents attempting to provide first aid to the victim.

Some callers reported hearing one shot, but some others reported hearing up to six, Poth said.

Poth said pedestrian activity is normal for the area, and several shots-fired incidents have occurred recently.

“We just had one, I believe, a couple nights ago just around the corner; just a few houses away,” he said.

This is a developing story. Check tulsaworld.com for updates.

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

Staff Writer

I write because I care about people, policing and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 and currently cover breaking news. Phone: 918-581-8455

