 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man rescued from Verdigris River by Tulsa Fire Department, troopers say

Man rescued from Verdigris River by Tulsa Fire Department, troopers say

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

The Tulsa Fire Department rescued a man Friday morning after his car drove into the Verdigris River, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports.

Tommy Guess, 26, of Claremore was driving a Ford F150 headed west on the Will Rogers Turnpike at the Verdigris River Navigational Bridge at 11 p.m. Thursday when the vehicle left the roadway and went down a steep embankment into the river, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Guess exited the vehicle as it sank into the river and swam to a bridge abutment. He rescued hours later by the Tulsa Fire Department.

Guess was taken to a Tulsa hospital in stable condition with arm, leg and hand injuries.

The Will Rogers Turnpike at the Verdigris River was closed from 5:46 a.m. to 7:15 a.m., according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The cause of the incident and the condition of the driver and still under investigation, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

jacob.factor@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Britney Spears Wins Judge's Favor in Latest Conservatorship Hearing

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News