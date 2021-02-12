Man rescued from Verdigris River by Tulsa Fire Department, troopers say

The Tulsa Fire Department rescued a man Friday morning after his car drove into the Verdigris River, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports.

Tommy Guess, 26, of Claremore was driving a Ford F150 headed west on the Will Rogers Turnpike at the Verdigris River Navigational Bridge at 11 p.m. Thursday when the vehicle left the roadway and went down a steep embankment into the river, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Guess exited the vehicle as it sank into the river and swam to a bridge abutment. He rescued hours later by the Tulsa Fire Department.

Guess was taken to a Tulsa hospital in stable condition with arm, leg and hand injuries.

The Will Rogers Turnpike at the Verdigris River was closed from 5:46 a.m. to 7:15 a.m., according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The cause of the incident and the condition of the driver and still under investigation, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.